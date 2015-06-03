Europa League semi final: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Update; Kick off time, lineup and everything you need to know

Europa League semi final: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Update; Kick off time, lineup and everything you need to knowby Ezinna Bosah 03/05/2018 16:10:00 0 comments 1 Views
54' Costa with another close range effort but Chambers was around this time to stop his potential goal from crossing the line
52' Ramsey failed to convert a fantastic chance to level up for his side
51' First yellow card goes to Godin who fouled Danny Welbeck with an impressive counter attacking game
49' Gabi fouls Arsenal's Jack Wilshere who was trying to create a good chance for hos team
48' Griezmann with Atletico's fourth corner of the game but Costa's weak header goes straight to Ospina
46' Lacazette wins a free kick for Arsenal in the midfield
46' We are back for the second half and the home team kicked the game off for the rest of the game
45'+3 The referee signals the end of the first half of the meeting, Atletico Madrid 2-1 Arsenal on aggregate
45'+2 Diego Costa with a beautiful finish after receiving a good pass from Antoine Griezmann
45'+2 Gooooaaaaaal
45' Additional three minutes has been added to the first half
45' Atletico with their third corner in the first half and Koke will take it
44' Beautiful defending from Chambers
41' Referee warns Gabi after pushing Lacazette in front of Arsenal's 18 yard box
39' Counter attacking move from Arsenal was wasted as Bellerin's pass didn't get through to his target
38' Koke set Griezmann up but his shot from close range failed to pass through Ospina
37' Koke's volley aimed at goal narrowly went wide
36' Free kick to Atletico brings down Godin
36' Diego Costa brings Ramsey down
32' Jan Oblak quickly came to save an attack from Monreal
30' Corner kick for the hosts but the referee sighted a foul by Godin and stopped the play for a free kick
30' Both sides are still looking for their first goal in this encounter with bulk of the action has been in the middle of the part
28' Alexandre Lacazette with a golden chance but he wasted it while a rebuild was cleared by Atletico's defenders
24' Atletico Madrid's beautiful attack was superbly intercepted by Chambers and the game stands at 1-1 on aggregate
22' David Ospina quickly cleared a dangerous attack from Antoine Griezmann
21' Atletico Madrid are currently keeping possession of the ball but their final balls have been woeful on the night
19' Bellerin wasted Arsenal's chance as his cross was too much
17' Good play from Hector Bellerin in the Gunners half
14' Ramsey wins a free kick for Arsenal but the final ball failed to reach its target
11' Laurent Koscielny out, Chambers in
10' He is currently being stretched off the pitch as Chambers is already warming up to take his place on the pitch
9' It is the captain of the team Laurent Koscielny who tripped on his leg and looks like he won't be able to continue the game
6' Referee stops the game as Arsenal player is currently down and being attended to by the medicals
6' Diego Costa wasted a glorious chance to put his side in front
1' Arsenal took the kick off in their back away jersey
We are live at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano the venue of the Europa League semi final clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal
Arsenal's line up
13. David Ospina, 24. Hector Bellerin, 20. Shkodran Mustafi, 6. Laurent Koscielny, 18. Nacho Monreal, 8 . Aaron Ramsey, 29. Granit Xhaka, 9. Alexandre Lacazette Danny Welbeck 11. Mesut Ozil 10. Jack Wilshere
Atletico Madrid's line up
13. Jan Oblak, 5. Thomas, 24. Jose Gimenez 2. Diego Godin, 19. Lucas Hernandez 23. Vitolo, 8. Saul Niguez 14. Gabi 6. Koke 18. Diego Costa 7. Antoine Griezmann
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
Time: 8:05 pm
Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
Source: Naija.ng
