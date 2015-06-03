Europa League semi final: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Update; Kick off time, lineup and everything you need to know

Please refresh your browser to get fresh update

54' Costa with another close range effort but Chambers was around this time to stop his potential goal from crossing the line

52' Ramsey failed to convert a fantastic chance to level up for his side

51' First yellow card goes to Godin who fouled Danny Welbeck with an impressive counter attacking game

49' Gabi fouls Arsenal's Jack Wilshere who was trying to create a good chance for hos team

48' Griezmann with Atletico's fourth corner of the game but Costa's weak header goes straight to Ospina

46' Lacazette wins a free kick for Arsenal in the midfield

46' We are back for the second half and the home team kicked the game off for the rest of the game

45'+3 The referee signals the end of the first half of the meeting, Atletico Madrid 2-1 Arsenal on aggregate

45'+2 Diego Costa with a beautiful finish after receiving a good pass from Antoine Griezmann

45'+2 Gooooaaaaaal

45' Additional three minutes has been added to the first half

45' Atletico with their third corner in the first half and Koke will take it

44' Beautiful defending from Chambers

41' Referee warns Gabi after pushing Lacazette in front of Arsenal's 18 yard box

39' Counter attacking move from Arsenal was wasted as Bellerin's pass didn't get through to his target

38' Koke set Griezmann up but his shot from close range failed to pass through Ospina

37' Koke's volley aimed at goal narrowly went wide

36' Free kick to Atletico brings down Godin

36' Diego Costa brings Ramsey down

32' Jan Oblak quickly came to save an attack from Monreal

30' Corner kick for the hosts but the referee sighted a foul by Godin and stopped the play for a free kick

30' Both sides are still looking for their first goal in this encounter with bulk of the action has been in the middle of the part

28' Alexandre Lacazette with a golden chance but he wasted it while a rebuild was cleared by Atletico's defenders

24' Atletico Madrid's beautiful attack was superbly intercepted by Chambers and the game stands at 1-1 on aggregate

22' David Ospina quickly cleared a dangerous attack from Antoine Griezmann

21' Atletico Madrid are currently keeping possession of the ball but their final balls have been woeful on the night

19' Bellerin wasted Arsenal's chance as his cross was too much

17' Good play from Hector Bellerin in the Gunners half

14' Ramsey wins a free kick for Arsenal but the final ball failed to reach its target

11' Laurent Koscielny out, Chambers in

10' He is currently being stretched off the pitch as Chambers is already warming up to take his place on the pitch

9' It is the captain of the team Laurent Koscielny who tripped on his leg and looks like he won't be able to continue the game

6' Referee stops the game as Arsenal player is currently down and being attended to by the medicals

6' Diego Costa wasted a glorious chance to put his side in front

1' Arsenal took the kick off in their back away jersey

We are live at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano the venue of the Europa League semi final clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal

Arsenal's line up

13. David Ospina, 24. Hector Bellerin, 20. Shkodran Mustafi, 6. Laurent Koscielny, 18. Nacho Monreal, 8 . Aaron Ramsey, 29. Granit Xhaka, 9. Alexandre Lacazette Danny Welbeck 11. Mesut Ozil 10. Jack Wilshere

Atletico Madrid's line up

13. Jan Oblak, 5. Thomas, 24. Jose Gimenez 2. Diego Godin, 19. Lucas Hernandez 23. Vitolo, 8. Saul Niguez 14. Gabi 6. Koke 18. Diego Costa 7. Antoine Griezmann

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)

Time: 8:05 pm

Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

Source: Naija.ng