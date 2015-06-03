Police take final action over 15 unexploded civil war bombs discovered in Enugu

- The unexploded bombs were discovered in Enugu state

- The police defused the bombs and thanked residents for their cooperation

- The law enforcement agency says the bombs were discovered on farmlands and construction sites

The Enugu command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has successfully demolished 15 unexploded civil war bombs at the outskirt of the state’s metropolis, spokesperson, SP Ebere Amaraizu, has said in a signed statement.

Amaraizu said this in Enugu on Thursday, May 3, while thanking the residents of the state for their cooperation while the exercise lasted for two days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police spokesperson said that the exercise was carried out by the operatives of Explosive Ordinance Department (E.O.D) of the command in a hitch-free manner.

“The command wish to inform members of the public that its bombs demolition conducted between April 25 and April 26 in Enugu was successful.

“Within the demolition period, the civil war left-over bombs of various calibres recovered during farming, building and road constructions were successfully demolished by the operatives of EOD of the command without any adverse report.

“The operatives of the EOD also rendered safe and secured the general area used for the exercise,” he said.

The report said the command had on April 24 advised residents of the state not to panic as its EOD personnel carry out demolition of unexploded explosives (bombs) recovered in the state from 2016 to date at Nsude/Udi axis on the outskirt of the state.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that an unexploded high caliber bomb used during the civil war was successfully evacuated by officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

According to reports, the unusual development was made public in a statement signed by Ebere Amaraizu, the public relations officer of the police command.

Source: Naija.ng