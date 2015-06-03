Impeaching Buhari would not be good for Nigeria - Gowon warns NASS

- The National Assembly has been advised by former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, not to impeach President Buhari

- Gowon opined that though disagreements remain vital components of democratic settings, they could be handled differently without resorting to impeachment

- He also urged the various groups in the North to present a united front in order not to send wrong signals to other parts of the country

General Yakubu Gowon (retd), Nigeria’s former head of state, has cautioned against the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari or removal of other elected officials; stating that such an eventuality would not augur well for the country’s democracy.

He made the comments as he received members of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA) in a courtesy visit on Thursday, May 3, in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

READ ALSO: I was labeled as a religious bigot, I feel sad - Sen Binta Garba

NAIJ.com gathers that Gowon made the comments against the backdrops of the submission of a report on the motion for the president’s impeachment following the purchase of $496 million Tucano aircraft without approval from the National Assembly.

He opined that though disagreements remain vital components of democratic settings, they could be handled differently without resorting to impeachment.

In his words: "It may be too early in the day to start impeaching presidents in Nigeria. Otherwise, there is no president that will not get impeached because of these interest groups.”

Gowon also urged the various groups in the North to present a united front as he said too many groups could send wrong signals to other parts of the country.

He said: “We need to come together as a people. The Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum and the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly should come together or we would end up polarising the North.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that some Nigerian senators on Thursday, April 26, called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, for not seeking National Assembly approval before the withdrawal of the $496 million used for the purchase of aircraft from the United States.

Senator Matthew Uroghide representing Edo state, moved the motion, claiming that President Buhari’s move was a violation of the constitution and thus, he should face the consequences.

He urged the Senate to invoke Section 143 to start the impeachment process of the president.

Aircraft purchase: Should President Buhari be impeached? Abuja residents react - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng