Adorable pre-wedding photos of couple with Down Syndrome

The presence of true love in any relationship makes everything look achievable and this special couple are proving this to be true.

True love they say, is hard to find. While most people live their lives dreaming and hoping to find their soul mates, others are getting really lucky.

Pre-wedding photos of a couple have since gone viral on the internet for very obvious reason. The intending couple both have Down Syndrome.

A Facebook user took to the platform to share the photos, asking whether it is right for the couple to be joined in holy matrimony considering their condition and whether they can both handle the pressure that comes with the institution.

READ ALSO:Davido's girlfriend Chioma replies to a troll who said she will have a painful marriage

See photos below:

The beautiful couple Source: Facebook

The beautiful couple Source: Facebook

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Rita Nzelu’s family returns N70 bride price to their ex in-laws, she was married for 14 years

The beautiful couple Source: Facebook

It is indeed refreshing to see these two people preparing to spend their lives together in love despite the challenges associated with Down Syndrome victims that they may have to constantly battle.

Well, at least they have each other to go through the rest of their life journey with.

Amazing!

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Talented Nigerian man with 28 skills says he did not learn from anybody (Amazing Story) | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng