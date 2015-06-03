Just in: 2 naval officers lose properties, N11.4m to federal government

Two captains with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have lost their properties and the sum of N11.4 million to the federal government in a case brought against them by the country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ruling granting final forfeiture of the properties and the money was delivered by Justice MS Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

The seized properties and money reportedly belonged to Captain Olotu Olumuyiwa Morakinyo and Captain Ebony Emmanuel Aneke as well as their company, Lakewood Garden Ventures Limited.

The EFCC had on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, moved a motion on notice for an order of a final forfeiture of the properties as well as the money belonging to the respondents.

The EFCC said the first respondent, Morakinyo, served as Maritime Guard Commander in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) between January and September, 2013.

The second respondent, Aneke, served as Maritime Guard Commander in NIMASA between September 2013 and December, 2014.

The third respondent, Lakewood, is a company jointly owned by the second respondent and his sister, Jimmie Aneke, according to the EFCC.

Justice Hassan had, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, ordered the interim forfeiture of the properties, following a motion ex parte filed by the Commission.

The anti-graft agency said in a 38-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Idris Adamu, an operative of the EFCC, the applicant had prayed for an order of the court forfeiting to the Federal Government a three- bedroom terrace duplex at Lekki Gardens Limited Estate , Phase IV, Lekki-Ajah, Lagos recovered by the Commission from the first respondent.

The EFCC had also prayed for an interim order forfeiting to the Federal Government another five-bedroom duplex at Lekki, Lagos State recovered by the Commission from the second respondent.

The EFCC further sought an interim order of the court forfeiting to the Federal Government the sum of N11,040,000.00 found and recovered by the Commission from the third respondent.

In his ruling today, the judge had granted all the prayers sought by the applicant and further directed the applicant to notify the respondents to appear before the court and show cause within 14 days why the properties should not be finally forfeited to the federal government.

NAIJ.com reports that the judge had also directed the publication in any national newspaper of the interim order for the respondents or anyone interested in the properties and the money to show cause within 14 days why they should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

Consequently, the EFCC had moved a motion on notice for the final forfeiture of the properties as well as the money, having published the interim forfeiture order in a national newspaper, as ordered by the court.

At the last adjourned sitting, counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that the first and second respondents had been served the notice and that they acknowledged services.

However, the respondents were absent in court during the last proceedings.

In view of this, Justice Hassan had adjourned the case to May 3, 2018 for ruling on the application filed by the EFCC.

In his ruling when the case came up, Justice Hassan ordered the final forfeiture of the properties and the money to the government.

