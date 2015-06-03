Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Teen surprises her father before she heads off to prom in a heartwarming video

Teen's heartwarming 'promposal' goes viral after she asks her wheelchair-bound friend to the dance

Stunning moment tourists get to pet 50ft California gray whales

Parents learn that son's growing pains are actually cancerous tumors

Shooter, 42, calls 911 to say he'd killed a man the week before then left his corpse in a bathtub

Yasseen Mansour

Jannie Mouton

Mohamed Al Fayed

Theophilus Danjuma

Johann Rupert

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

News

South, middle-belt leaders visit Senate, condemn Buhari-led executive disregard for National Assembly

03/05/2018 14:20:00

- The principal officers of the Senate today, Thursday, May 3 met with leaders from the southern and middle belt region

- Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Edwin Clark, Obong Victor Attah, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and others were at the meeting

- The leaders decried the ill-treatment of the legislative arm of government recently by the executive

Leaders of the south and middle-belt today, Thursday, May 3, condemned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal executive for their flagrant disregard for the legislative arm of government.

The South and Middle-belt Leaders Forum stated this when a high level delegation of the group led by first republic information minister, Chief Edwin Clark visited the leadership of the Senate in Abuja.

South, middle-belt leaders condemn executive disregard for NASS

The South and Middle-belt Forum was led by first republic information minister, Chief Edwin Clark. Photo credit: SP media team

Speaking on behalf of the forum, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said the recent invasion of the Senate by thugs that forcefully snatched the mace of the red chamber and the refusal of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to honour the summons of the Senate were clear examples of the executive's disregard for the institution of the National Assembly.

His words: “We have come to you at a very difficult time in the history of our country. We are visiting the National Assembly because of its unique position in our constitution. The democratic system we run in our country rests on the three organs of government.

“For these three arms, the other two function in accordance with laws made by this arm. This arm characterises democracy because in a military government you will have both the judiciary and the executive.

“But it is only in a democratic government that you have the parliament. The parliament is a microcosm of the people because every section of the country has by adult suffrage delegated its voice to this parliament.

“So we believe that by visiting you today, we are coming to speak to the conscience of the country. We ask that these discussions today be as frank as possible because in situations like this, unless the National Assembly rises like one man, with a conscience, commitment and patriotism, to unveil the facade of partisan politics, partisan advantages, and face the real issues we stand of the edge of a precipice.

“We have watched the helplessness of the National Assembly where members of the executive even refuse your invitations to come and make explanations contrary to provisions of the constitution.

“We have found the helplessness of the Senate when you can be invaded in spite of the security adornment in this place controlled by the executive and the seat of the Senate President is almost invaded but for the personal security of the aides of its leadership.

“This is because our system makes the tail wag the dog rather than the dog wag the tail. This cannot be in a fountain of legislative authority for executive implementation, and yet they toy with the system.

“We have come to tell you that it is in our view that it is because we have this over-concentration of powers in the federal government contrary to the agreement that our forefathers entered into for the nation called Nigeria. That governance has failed in our country. That economic development has failed.

He called for the revisit of the power development clause that was rejected in ongoing constitution alteration process as promised by the National Assembly, adding that many of Nigeria's problems emanate from the constitution.

“We know that the National Assembly has had debate on devolution of powers and we know, Mr. President, that you did promise the nation that you will have a revisit to this issue.

“We have come to ask you to bring up the revisit. We consider it urgent and inevitable because we believe that all problems we have today in Nigeria emanate from the fact that our constitution is not right for a country constituted by people of diverse culture, diverse religion, diverse political persuasions as our country,” he said.

Responding, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said the National Assembly is ready to play its role to ensure that the country continues on the path of democracy and growth.

He noted that to strengthen democracy, the number one institution Nigerians must defend is the parliament.

He said the 8th National Assembly has been working hard to create enabling environment that will attract investors and that the federal legislature would continue along that line.

On the call to revisit clauses that were rejected during the ongoing constitution review process, Saraki said the National Assembly is ready to reconsider the clauses and that it would do so after the passage of the 2018 budget.

Other members of the delegation were former vice president; Chief Olu Falae, former Akwa Ibom state governor, Obong Victor Attah, respected Afenifere chieftain; Chief Ayo Adebanjo and former governor of old Anambra state; Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Also in the delegation are Air Vice Marshal Irangate Idongesit, Senator Stella Omu, Professor Banjo Akintoye, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, Professor Chigozie Ogbu, Professor Ihechukwuma Maduke, Senator Basset Henshaw, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd), Mr. Alfred Mulade, His Highness Anaba Saraigbe and Lady Maryam Yunusa.

Meanwhile, the Forum of United Nigerians Against Divisive Elements (FUNADE) has reacted to a message shared on social media pages, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari is a jihadist or is in support of herdsmen killings across the country.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Wednesday, May 2, the group's national secretary, Arikpo Essien, said the message is misleading and aimed at causing disaffection among Nigerians.

FUNADE was of the opinion that it is either the message is from politicians masquerading as concerned Christians or from a truly misinformed concerned person.

Should Nigerians pick up arms to defend themselves against herdsmen? (Street Interview) on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

