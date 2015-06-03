I was blackmailed, labeled as a religious bigot; I feel sad - Northern senator cries out

Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Teen surprises her father before she heads off to prom in a heartwarming video

0out of 5

Teen's heartwarming 'promposal' goes viral after she asks her wheelchair-bound friend to the dance

0out of 5

Stunning moment tourists get to pet 50ft California gray whales

0out of 5

Parents learn that son's growing pains are actually cancerous tumors

0out of 5

Shooter, 42, calls 911 to say he'd killed a man the week before then left his corpse in a bathtub

0out of 5

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
I was blackmailed, labeled as a religious bigot; I feel sad - Northern senator cries out

by 03/05/2018 14:17:00

- Senator Binta Garba has stated that she feels sad after being labeled as a religious bigot following her disclosure of her ordeal after converting to Christianity

- She wondered why some people who could not confront her on issues, would resort to whipping up sentiments to get at her

- Her father also decried reports alleging that the senator was maltreating him because he is a Muslim

The only female senator from the North, Binta Masi, has expressed sadness over moves by political opponents to portray her as a religious bigot.

Masi made this known while speaking with newsmen on Thursday, May 3, in her ward, Jigalambu, in Michika local government area of Adamawa, NAN reports.

READ ALSO: Sheriff, Shettima reach peace deal in Abuja meeting

NAIJ.com gathers that she said that her political opponents had misrepresented her recent testimony in church to mark her 50th birthday, where she spoke on her conversion to Christianity at a tender age, as insulting Islam and Muslims.

“I am not a religious bigot. I come from a family with religious tolerance where we have Muslims and Christians.

“My grandfather is a Christian; my father and mother are Muslims and we are living peacefully with other Muslim and Christian siblings and family members.”

Masi, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, noted that she was first elected into the House of Representatives in Kaduna in a constituency where Muslims were in the majority.

She further said that in Adamawa, Muslims also supported her to emerge a senator and wondered why some people who could not confront her on issues, resorted to whipping up sentiments to get at her.

“Politicians need to realise the danger of religious sentiments, particularly in our area and be kind enough to concentrate on issue-based campaigns.”

Meanwhile, the father of the senator, Alhaji Garba Tumba, who also spoke at the event, decried reports alleging that the senator was maltreating him because he is a Muslim.

“Politicians need to show the fear of God and decorum in their campaigns instead of dangerous blackmail.

“I have no problem with my daughter and other siblings. We are living together as a happy family,” the octogenarian said.

Similarly, Malam Lawan Abubakar and Abubakar Kaja, representatives of the Muslim Council from the senatorial district, said that the senator, through her words and actions, had never shown any form of discrimination to Muslim communities.

“We were shocked when we heard that Binta had insulted Islam and Muslims being circulated and wondered what those circulating this story want to achieve.

“This is bad and dangerous politicking that must be stopped. We have come a long way with Binta and have never regretted voting for her,” Abubakar said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that Senator Binta Masi Garba narrated how her biological father burnt her belongings after she gave her life to Jesus Christ.

She narrated the episode at the Chapel of Praise International Church, Yola, during a thanksgiving service marking her 50th birthday on Sunday, April 15.

The senator shed tears as she explained that despite the deprivation and rejection she suffered after becoming born-again, God made it possible for her to become a cornerstone.

Image of Jesus Christ appears in Ikorodu Church - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

