I was blackmailed, labeled as a religious bigot; I feel sad - Northern senator cries out

- Senator Binta Garba has stated that she feels sad after being labeled as a religious bigot following her disclosure of her ordeal after converting to Christianity

- She wondered why some people who could not confront her on issues, would resort to whipping up sentiments to get at her

- Her father also decried reports alleging that the senator was maltreating him because he is a Muslim

The only female senator from the North, Binta Masi, has expressed sadness over moves by political opponents to portray her as a religious bigot.

Masi made this known while speaking with newsmen on Thursday, May 3, in her ward, Jigalambu, in Michika local government area of Adamawa, NAN reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that she said that her political opponents had misrepresented her recent testimony in church to mark her 50th birthday, where she spoke on her conversion to Christianity at a tender age, as insulting Islam and Muslims.

“I am not a religious bigot. I come from a family with religious tolerance where we have Muslims and Christians.

“My grandfather is a Christian; my father and mother are Muslims and we are living peacefully with other Muslim and Christian siblings and family members.”

Masi, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, noted that she was first elected into the House of Representatives in Kaduna in a constituency where Muslims were in the majority.

She further said that in Adamawa, Muslims also supported her to emerge a senator and wondered why some people who could not confront her on issues, resorted to whipping up sentiments to get at her.

“Politicians need to realise the danger of religious sentiments, particularly in our area and be kind enough to concentrate on issue-based campaigns.”

Meanwhile, the father of the senator, Alhaji Garba Tumba, who also spoke at the event, decried reports alleging that the senator was maltreating him because he is a Muslim.

“Politicians need to show the fear of God and decorum in their campaigns instead of dangerous blackmail.

“I have no problem with my daughter and other siblings. We are living together as a happy family,” the octogenarian said.

Similarly, Malam Lawan Abubakar and Abubakar Kaja, representatives of the Muslim Council from the senatorial district, said that the senator, through her words and actions, had never shown any form of discrimination to Muslim communities.

“We were shocked when we heard that Binta had insulted Islam and Muslims being circulated and wondered what those circulating this story want to achieve.

“This is bad and dangerous politicking that must be stopped. We have come a long way with Binta and have never regretted voting for her,” Abubakar said.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that Senator Binta Masi Garba narrated how her biological father burnt her belongings after she gave her life to Jesus Christ.

She narrated the episode at the Chapel of Praise International Church, Yola, during a thanksgiving service marking her 50th birthday on Sunday, April 15.

The senator shed tears as she explained that despite the deprivation and rejection she suffered after becoming born-again, God made it possible for her to become a cornerstone.

