Rapper Kanye West says slavery in Africa was a choice

"How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends" – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye's Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
"Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House" – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Teen surprises her father before she heads off to prom in a heartwarming video

Teen's heartwarming 'promposal' goes viral after she asks her wheelchair-bound friend to the dance

Stunning moment tourists get to pet 50ft California gray whales

Parents learn that son's growing pains are actually cancerous tumors

Shooter, 42, calls 911 to say he'd killed a man the week before then left his corpse in a bathtub

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Rapper Kanye West says slavery in Africa was a choice

by 03/05/2018 14:14:00

- American rapper, Kanye West has been causing quite a ruckus on social media of late

- He recently stated in an interview that slavery in Africa was a choice

- This is coming after he openly declared his support for President Trump

American rap legend, Kanye West, may have just lost a large number of fans due to his recent remarks. The music artiste and producer who has been off social media for a long while, recently came back on and has left everyone in shock.

A while back, he had openly declared his support for President Donald Trump. This reportedly made him loose several followers mostly from the black community. It appears he isn't slowing down with the controversial opinions.

In a recent interview with TMZ, he stated that slavery in Africa was a choice. According to him, "“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. We’re mentally imprisoned,”

READ ALSO: Davido's girlfriend Chioma replies to a troll who said she will have a painful marriage

West later tweeted that his comments on Tuesday had been misinterpreted and that he “brought up the 400 years point because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years”.

To the interviewers at TMZ, West said that “right now we’re choosing to be enslaved”, which provoked an angry response from a black member of staff at the company, Van Lathan.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Rita Nzelu’s family returns N70 bride price to their ex in-laws, she was married for 14 years

According to Mr Lattan, the comments made by the rapper appeared to be made with the absence of thought.

“You’re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real-world, real-life consequence behind everything that you just said,” he added as the star stood still stroking his chin.

“We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice. I’m appalled, and brother I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me that isn’t real.”

His comments has since received major backlash on social media with some Twitter users suggesting the rapper should revisit the history books.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Talented Nigerian man with 28 skills says he did not learn from anybody (Amazing Story) |NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

