Rapper Kanye West says slavery in Africa was a choice

- American rapper, Kanye West has been causing quite a ruckus on social media of late

- He recently stated in an interview that slavery in Africa was a choice

- This is coming after he openly declared his support for President Trump

American rap legend, Kanye West, may have just lost a large number of fans due to his recent remarks. The music artiste and producer who has been off social media for a long while, recently came back on and has left everyone in shock.

A while back, he had openly declared his support for President Donald Trump. This reportedly made him loose several followers mostly from the black community. It appears he isn't slowing down with the controversial opinions.

In a recent interview with TMZ, he stated that slavery in Africa was a choice. According to him, "“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. We’re mentally imprisoned,”

READ ALSO: Davido's girlfriend Chioma replies to a troll who said she will have a painful marriage

West later tweeted that his comments on Tuesday had been misinterpreted and that he “brought up the 400 years point because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years”.

To the interviewers at TMZ, West said that “right now we’re choosing to be enslaved”, which provoked an angry response from a black member of staff at the company, Van Lathan.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Rita Nzelu’s family returns N70 bride price to their ex in-laws, she was married for 14 years

According to Mr Lattan, the comments made by the rapper appeared to be made with the absence of thought.

“You’re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real-world, real-life consequence behind everything that you just said,” he added as the star stood still stroking his chin.

“We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice. I’m appalled, and brother I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me that isn’t real.”

His comments has since received major backlash on social media with some Twitter users suggesting the rapper should revisit the history books.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Talented Nigerian man with 28 skills says he did not learn from anybody (Amazing Story) |NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng