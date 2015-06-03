3 days after Buhari's order, police to begin recruitment of 6, 000 policemen

- PSC has said that it would commence the recruitment of 6,000 policemen into the police force

- The exercise would commence across all the 36 states of Nigeria including FCT on Monday, May 7

- President had on Monday, April 30, ordered the recruitment of 6,000 policemen to strengthen the country's security apparatus

The Nigeria police has announced plans to commence the recruitment of 6,000 policemen into the force as it has shortlisted 133,324 for the said recruitment scheduled to begin on Monday, May 7.

The Independent reports that in a press release signed by the head, press and public relations, Police Service Commission, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said that the recruitment would be done in the state police commands in all 36 states of the federation as well as in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

READ ALSO: Melaye saga: Prosecution cannot come at the expense of death - Dogara tells Police

“The Police Service Commission has deployed its staff to the 36 states of the federation and the FCT with Sir Dr. Mike Okiro, chairman of the commission as the national coordinator,” the statement said.

NAIJ.com gathered that according to Ani, the commission, through Musa Istifanus, permanent secretary and secretary has warned its staff against any form of compromise during the exercise, as the: “Commission will sanction any staff found to be compromising this national assignment,” while adding that “all staff must resist all forms of undue influences as their activities would be closely monitored.”

Also in the statement, the PSC, “warned the applicants to conduct themselves properly, adding that anybody that has nothing to do with the exercise should not be found within the vicinity of the screening.”

The recruitment, according to the PSC, is for Constables, with Kaduna has the highest number of applicants shortlisted with 6962, second is Katsina with 6676, followed by Benue and Niger with 6474 and 6409 respectively.

According to the statement, “Bayelsa has the second least of 1097 applicants followed by Anambra that has 1117 and Ebonyi with 1303” while Lagos has the least number of recruits with just 1,013.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the recruitment of 6,000 additional policemen as part of fresh measures to address the nation’s security challenges including the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country.

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng