Spanish League giants are in secret talks with Antoine Griezmann's sister over a possible summer move

Spanish League champions Barcelona have reportedly met with Antoine Griezmann’s sister secretly to help facilitate the signing of the Frenchman this summer according to The Mirror.

The Catalans have been watching the 27-year-old for some time now and they are willing to trigger his €100million (£88m) release clause at the end of the season.

He joined Los Rojiblancos from Real Sociedad in 2014 and he has been impressive for them – helping them to reach the semifinal stage of this year’s Europa League after crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Reports in Spain claim Barca chiefs have been negotiating with Maud, Griezmann's sister and representative.

Griezmann is said to have been offered a five-year deal by the Catalan giants, meanwhile, his current club, Atletico have also tempted him with a mouthwatering new terms.

However, the two-time Champions League finalists have given him April 30 deadline to make his decision where he wants to be next term, but that passed without a response.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are also a big fan of the winger and will be hoping to land his this summer having missed out on his signature last year due to Atletico’s transfer ban.

Griezmann returns to action for his Spanish League side when they host Arsenal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday evening.

He scored the equalizer in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium a week back after Alexandre Lacazette opened scoring for the Gunners in the meeting.

“We do not know, we do not know anything, I do not think he knows it, we hope he stays here for a long time, he has a contract with Atletico de Madrid and I hope he keeps growing here, giving us much more joy,” he told El Desmarque .

The France international won Spanish Super Cup in 2014 shortly after joining them, and he was part of the team that led his country’s national team to finish second at the 2016 UEFA European Championship – losing to Portugal in the final.

He has scored 19 goals in 30 La Liga appearances this term and has also scored four goals in six Europa League games.

