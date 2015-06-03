Shettima, Sheriff finally reach truce, forgive each other as ex Borno governor is given permission to rejoin APC

Latest News

"How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends" – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye's Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
"Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House" – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Teen surprises her father before she heads off to prom in a heartwarming video

0out of 5

Teen's heartwarming 'promposal' goes viral after she asks her wheelchair-bound friend to the dance

0out of 5

Stunning moment tourists get to pet 50ft California gray whales

0out of 5

Parents learn that son's growing pains are actually cancerous tumors

0out of 5

Shooter, 42, calls 911 to say he'd killed a man the week before then left his corpse in a bathtub

0out of 5

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Shettima, Sheriff finally reach truce, forgive each other as ex Borno governor is given permission to rejoin APC

by 03/05/2018 13:41:00 0 comments 1 Views

A truce has been reached between the governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima and a former governor of the state, Ali Modu Sheriff; as the former and the state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to allow the ex governor and his allies rejoin the ruling party.

Shettima and Sheriff; alongside Sheriff’s ally Alhaji Kashim Imam as well as the brokers, Malam Abba Kyari and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, reportedly reached the truce at a meeting which took place in Abuja, on Tuesday night, May 1, into the early hours of Wednesday, May 2.

According to Daily Trust, the meeting took place at the Asokoro residence of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, and was brokered by the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Abba Kyari.

NAIJ.com gathers that Shettima and Sheriff forgave each other at the end of the meeting; and it was decided that the former governor and his allies could rejoin the party; not as a group, but as individuals, at the ward level. Also, it was agreed that in accordance with the party’s constitution, the impending ward, local government and state congresses would go ahead.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a top politician close to Shettima reportedly confirmed that the meeting took place. According to the source, it held at Kingibe’s residence, since he is “the eldest of the Abuja-based Borno elders.”

READ ALSO: Kano University of Science and Technology shut, following protest

The source further disclosed that the meeting was convened in order to achieve peace and unity among elders of the state, particularly in view of the Boko Haram insurgency and other issues confronting Borno.

He added that Sheriff would not be allowed to dabble into the affairs of the party in the state and try to upset the apple-cart, even though the former governor and his allies would assume the role of elder statesmen.

However, another source reportedly stated: "This hullaballoo about Ali Modu Sheriff coming back to APC is a storm in a teacup. Remember that when President Goodluck Jonathan visited Maiduguri on January 23, 2015 for his reelection campaign, Senator Ali Sheriff publicly declared that he was going to deliver 70% of Borno votes to PDP and that he should be held personally responsible if that did not happen.

“At the end of it, Jonathan got 3.2% of the votes cast in Borno state. It was Governor Shettima that, as leader of APC in the state, despite the ceaseless onslaught of the PDP machine, delivered all three Senate seats, ten House of Representatives seats and 28 House of Assembly seats, in addition to the governorship and 96% of the votes for President Buhari. So, what is the excitement about Ali Modu Sheriff joining APC?”

But speaking in defense of the ex governor, one of his loyalists said his return would improve the APC’s chances not only in Borno, but in the north and entire country.

He said: “Sheriff is a household name; he is the father of modern politics in Borno and almost all those in the corridors of power in the state are his disciples.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the All Progressives Congress reacted to the planned defection of a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, to the party.

Media reports had suggested that Sheriff was billed to visit the APC national secretariat, on Thursday, April 26, to officially announce his defection.

A statement sent to NAIJ.com by the national publicity secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, however stated that whilst the party was happy to receive new members, membership cards are not issued at the national secretariat.

What does Nigeria need right now? (Nigerian Street Interview) - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

