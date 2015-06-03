Breaking: Southern, middle belt leaders meet with Saraki, Ekweremadu

- The principal officers of the Senate have met with leaders from southern and middle belt leaders

- Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Edwin Clark, Obong Victor Attah, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and others were in the meeting

- The meeting was announced on social media by Senate President Bukola Saraki

Senate president, Bukola Saraki and the principal officers of the Senate have met with leaders from the southern and middle belt parts of the country.

Officers in attendance include Chiefs Ayo Adebanjo, Edwin Clark, Obong Victor Attah, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, John Nwodo, and Mr. Yinka Odumakin

Receiving them were president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and several other senators.

The Senate president made this known on Facebook when he shared a live update of the event on social media.

