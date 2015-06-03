Prominent northern university shuts down as protest rocks institution following death of student

- Kano University of Science and Technology has been closed by authorities following protests, after the death of a student

- The deceased student had drowned as he and two colleagues went for a swim in River Wudil; the two others were rescued

- The school’s VC disclosed that the protesters damaged school property; and all students were subsequently asked to vacate the premises before closing hours of Thursday (today)

The authorities of Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) Wudil, have ordered the closure of the university for two weeks following students protest on Wednesday night, May 2, over the death of their colleague, NAN reports.

The deceased, a 300 level student, Faruk Abubakar, drowned in River Wudil on Wednesday.

NAIJ.com gathers that the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Shehu Alhaji-Musa, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Wudil on Thursday, May 3.

He said the university’s Senate had declared Thursday and Friday as lecture free days to mourn the deceased student. He said the students were expected to go on mid-semester break from Monday, May 7 to Friday, May 18.

“The incident coincided with the mid-semester break hence our decision to close the school to students and entire school community to observe two days mourning after which the students proceed on the break," he said

According to him, the students had been directed to vacate the campus before closing hours of (today) Thursday, May 3. He said three students went to the river on Wednesday to swim but were warned by the security not to go into the river.

“You know students, they refused to heed to the advice; and as a result, the three of them drowned. The university had blocked all access roads to the river, but the three students insisted that they must go and swim," he said.

Alhaji-Musa said soon after the incident, the university mobilised a rescue team which rescued two of the students, while the remaining one is yet to be recovered. He said the students who protested damaged some properties belonging to the university.

“Even though no much damage was done to properties, the university is taking all necessary measures to put things in order,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, students were still trying to meet the deadline of vacating the school premises before the closing hours.

Source: Naija.ng