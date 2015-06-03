Your votes will count in 2019 - INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu reassures Nigerian youths

- The INEC chairman has assured Nigerian youths that their votes will count in 2019

- He stated this during the campus outreach at the university of Abuja

- Urging them to vote, he said that only the vote of Nigerians will matter

In preparations for the coming election, there has been an ongoing sensitization on the need to partake in the voting process of the coming election.

It is in this light that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerian youths that their votes will count in the forth coming 2019 coming elections.

INEC chariman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said this during the campus outreach at the University of Abuja on Thursday, May 3. He further advised young Nigerians to register for the Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and go out to elect their leaders into office.

Placing emphasis on the measures that are in place to ensure a free and fair election, he said, I"In 2019, only the votes cast by Nigerians will determine who wins the election."

Professor Mahmood Yakubu Source: YIAGA

INEC ambassadors, 2baba Idibia, Cobhams Asuquo and Helen Paul were also present at the event which pulled a huge crowd of students. In his remarks, Cobhams called for the inclusion of persons living with disability in the election process.

2baba while speaking to the students at the event, urged them to cast their votes wisely and take take their destinies into their hands. He further stressed the need for them to take charge of their lives as it is never to early to start getting engaged in politics.

Helen Paul, Cobhams Asuquo and 2baba Source: YIAGA

On her part, Helen Paul encouraged young girls to actively participate in the election process. Stating that consistence is key, she advised the students to keep voting till they get it right. She also advised women to learn to support each other as that could go a long way in helping woman take on important roles in the society.

Highlights of the event included voters registration, dance and singing presentation.

