[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

Mohamed Bensalah

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Samih Sawiris

Jim Ovia

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Breaking: President Buhari finally arrives Nigeria after visit to Trump, lands in Abuja airport

03/05/2018 19:15:00

President Muhammadu Buhari landed in the night of Thursday, May 3, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after a successful official visit to the United States where he held bilateral talks with President Donald Trump.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president and some members of his entourage landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 10.35pm.

The report said among those who received the president at the airport were the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Musa Bello, Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and some heads of security agencies.

President Buhari was accompanied on the US trip by the governors of Ogun and Plateau; ministers of foreign affairs, justice, industry, trade and investment.

Also on the entourage were the chairpersons of Senate and House of Representatives committees on international relations; director-general, National Intelligence Agency and the Chief of Defence Staff.

The president’s specisl adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina had earlier today dismissed social and traditional media reports on the whereabouts of the president, who had a technical stopover in London.

Malam Garba Shehu has said the president’s aircraft had a technical stopover in London.

“I am sure if you keep your ears to the ground, you will hear of his arrival soon,’’ he added

“The big jet is under repair. It has been taken for major repairs. So the president is using a small plane and there is a limit to the distance the small plane can cover.

“So the technical stopover I talked about is that the journey from US to Abuja is broken into two. Technical stopover is that the plane stops at a point, refuel, do some checks and then proceed on the journey.

“This is very normal. There is nothing unusual about it. In any case, they are already on their way back home.

“It is a routine thing. The plane can do Abuja-Washington, that’s about 12 hours and the maximum the plane can fly is 12 hours, 40 minutes. But you don’t need to push it to the edge,” he said.

Aircraft purchase: Should President Buhari be Impeached? Abuja Residents React | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

