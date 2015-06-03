Breaking: Another set of 165 Nigerians living in Libya land at Lagos airport, received by NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday, May 3, received 165 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya as they landed late night at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG.

The returnees comprised of 68 female adults, six female children and as well as 89 male adults and one male infant.

They were handed over to the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman by the Head of Mission in Nigeria, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Ms Enira Krdzalic.

Krdzalic noted that IOM in collaboration with the European Union (EU) had repatriated 7,746 Nigerians from Libya under its voluntary return and rehabilitation programme.

According to her, 600 returnees have been rehabilitated already, while another 200 are to be rehabilitated.

She urged the Nigerian government to improve efforts towards positively engaging the youths by partnering with more international agencies to create employment opportunities.

Krdzalic stressed the need to sensitise Nigerians to the dangers of irregular migration in the quest for seeking greener pastures outside the country.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the federal government repatriated 242 Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya on Tuesday, November 28, following series of messages of their predicament circulated.

