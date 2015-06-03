Diego Costa scores as Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal to reach Europa League final

Diego Costa scores as Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal to reach Europa League finalby Ezinna Bosah 03/05/2018 17:22:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Atletico Madrid are through to the final of this year's Europa League championship
- They beat Arsenal 1-0 in the second leg of their semi final clash to progress 2-1 on aggregate
- Spain international Diego Costa scored the only goal in the game
- They will play either of Salzburg os Marseille in the final of the encounter later this month
Diego Costa scored the only goal that powered Atletico Madrid into the final of this year's Europa League championship.
The Spaniard scored his side's lone goal in the 45th minute after receiving a clean pass from Antoine Griezmann before clinically putting the ball behind Ospina just before the end of the first half.
Both sides played 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium a week ago and needed at least a goalless draw to pull through, but they got more than a draw to seal their qualification.
Though, the visitors created a couple of chances in both halves of the game, but their final balls were poor.
This result means Arsenal's quest on ending the season with silverware has been shattered as their chances of playing European football next season is not very likely.
With three games to the end of this season, they are 11 points behind Chelsea on the table, which means that they will have to concentrate on domestic football next season.
Diego Simeone's men on the other hand, even if they fail to lift this title, the will play in the Champions League next season as they are second on the Spanish League table.
However, they await the winner of the game between Salzburg and Marseille in the second semi final clash.
The referee sounds the final whistle and it is over for Arsenal as Atletico goes through to the final
90'+3 Torres hacked down at the right wing of the pitch and he wins a free kick for his side
Savic comes on for Thomas
90'+2 Substitute for Atletico Madrid
90' 3 minutes added into this game
87' Atletico continued to mount attack on the Gunners Griezmann troubling the visitor's defense
86' Free kick for Atletico Madrid
85' Monreal's cross was headed out by Atletico Madrid's defenders
82' Fernando Torres coming in for goal scorer Diego Costa with seven minutes to the end of the game
81' Costa with a superb shot from outside the box but it went straight into the hands of Ospina
80' Costa denied another chance from increasing his side's tally
77' Mustafi and Costa booked by the referee for being unruly in the game
76' What a chance but Griezmann was once again denied by Arsenal defender from doubling the lead
73' Substitution for Atletico Madrid, Vitolo out, Angel Correa in
70' Superb shot on target by Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his effort went a bit wide from target
70' Saul gets a yellow for bringing Ramsey down in a potential attacking situation
69' Henrikh Mkhitaryan comes in for Jack Wilshere in a tactical decision
66' Ospina saves his side from conceding another goal after Costa and Griezmann connected well in Arsenal's box
65' Atletico Madrid still lead after Diego Costa's late 45th minute striker
62' Xhaka with a powerful shot from a long range but Oblak saved that from scoring
60' Ozil with a nice move into Atletico's 18 yard box failed to connect with Lacazette
58' Well taken free kick by Griezmann but it went inches wide from the post
58' Monreal goes into the referee's book as Griezmann wins a free kick for his side at a dangerous position
57' Corner kick for Arsenal and Ozil takes this one but the cross has been headed out by Atletico's defenders
54' Costa with another close range effort but Chambers was around this time to stop his potential goal from crossing the line
52' Ramsey failed to convert a fantastic chance to level up for his side
51' First yellow card goes to Godin who fouled Danny Welbeck with an impressive counter attacking game
49' Gabi fouls Arsenal's Jack Wilshere who was trying to create a good chance for hos team
48' Griezmann with Atletico's fourth corner of the game but Costa's weak header goes straight to Ospina
46' Lacazette wins a free kick for Arsenal in the midfield
46' We are back for the second half and the home team kicked the game off for the rest of the game
45'+3 The referee signals the end of the first half of the meeting, Atletico Madrid 2-1 Arsenal on aggregate
45'+2 Diego Costa with a beautiful finish after receiving a good pass from Antoine Griezmann
45'+2 Gooooaaaaaal
45' Additional three minutes has been added to the first half
45' Atletico with their third corner in the first half and Koke will take it
44' Beautiful defending from Chambers
41' Referee warns Gabi after pushing Lacazette in front of Arsenal's 18 yard box
39' Counter attacking move from Arsenal was wasted as Bellerin's pass didn't get through to his target
38' Koke set Griezmann up but his shot from close range failed to pass through Ospina
37' Koke's volley aimed at goal narrowly went wide
36' Free kick to Atletico brings down Godin
36' Diego Costa brings Ramsey down
32' Jan Oblak quickly came to save an attack from Monreal
30' Corner kick for the hosts but the referee sighted a foul by Godin and stopped the play for a free kick
30' Both sides are still looking for their first goal in this encounter with bulk of the action has been in the middle of the part
28' Alexandre Lacazette with a golden chance but he wasted it while a rebuild was cleared by Atletico's defenders
24' Atletico Madrid's beautiful attack was superbly intercepted by Chambers and the game stands at 1-1 on aggregate
22' David Ospina quickly cleared a dangerous attack from Antoine Griezmann
21' Atletico Madrid are currently keeping possession of the ball but their final balls have been woeful on the night
19' Bellerin wasted Arsenal's chance as his cross was too much
17' Good play from Hector Bellerin in the Gunners half
14' Ramsey wins a free kick for Arsenal but the final ball failed to reach its target
11' Laurent Koscielny out, Chambers in
10' He is currently being stretched off the pitch as Chambers is already warming up to take his place on the pitch
9' It is the captain of the team Laurent Koscielny who tripped on his leg and looks like he won't be able to continue the game
6' Referee stops the game as Arsenal player is currently down and being attended to by the medicals
6' Diego Costa wasted a glorious chance to put his side in front
1' Arsenal took the kick off in their back away jersey
We are live at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano the venue of the Europa League semi final clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal
Arsenal's line up
13. David Ospina, 24. Hector Bellerin, 20. Shkodran Mustafi, 6. Laurent Koscielny, 18. Nacho Monreal, 8 . Aaron Ramsey, 29. Granit Xhaka, 9. Alexandre Lacazette Danny Welbeck 11. Mesut Ozil 10. Jack Wilshere
Atletico Madrid's line up
13. Jan Oblak, 5. Thomas, 24. Jose Gimenez 2. Diego Godin, 19. Lucas Hernandez 23. Vitolo, 8. Saul Niguez 14. Gabi 6. Koke 18. Diego Costa 7. Antoine Griezmann
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
Time: 8:05 pm
Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
