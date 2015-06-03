Diego Costa scores as Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal to reach Europa League final

- Atletico Madrid are through to the final of this year's Europa League championship

- They beat Arsenal 1-0 in the second leg of their semi final clash to progress 2-1 on aggregate

- Spain international Diego Costa scored the only goal in the game

- They will play either of Salzburg os Marseille in the final of the encounter later this month

Diego Costa scored the only goal that powered Atletico Madrid into the final of this year's Europa League championship.

The Spaniard scored his side's lone goal in the 45th minute after receiving a clean pass from Antoine Griezmann before clinically putting the ball behind Ospina just before the end of the first half.

Both sides played 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium a week ago and needed at least a goalless draw to pull through, but they got more than a draw to seal their qualification.

Though, the visitors created a couple of chances in both halves of the game, but their final balls were poor.

This result means Arsenal's quest on ending the season with silverware has been shattered as their chances of playing European football next season is not very likely.

With three games to the end of this season, they are 11 points behind Chelsea on the table, which means that they will have to concentrate on domestic football next season.

Diego Simeone's men on the other hand, even if they fail to lift this title, the will play in the Champions League next season as they are second on the Spanish League table.

However, they await the winner of the game between Salzburg and Marseille in the second semi final clash.

The referee sounds the final whistle and it is over for Arsenal as Atletico goes through to the final

90'+3 Torres hacked down at the right wing of the pitch and he wins a free kick for his side

Savic comes on for Thomas

90'+2 Substitute for Atletico Madrid

90' 3 minutes added into this game

87' Atletico continued to mount attack on the Gunners Griezmann troubling the visitor's defense

86' Free kick for Atletico Madrid

85' Monreal's cross was headed out by Atletico Madrid's defenders

82' Fernando Torres coming in for goal scorer Diego Costa with seven minutes to the end of the game

81' Costa with a superb shot from outside the box but it went straight into the hands of Ospina

80' Costa denied another chance from increasing his side's tally

77' Mustafi and Costa booked by the referee for being unruly in the game

76' What a chance but Griezmann was once again denied by Arsenal defender from doubling the lead

73' Substitution for Atletico Madrid, Vitolo out, Angel Correa in

70' Superb shot on target by Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his effort went a bit wide from target

70' Saul gets a yellow for bringing Ramsey down in a potential attacking situation

69' Henrikh Mkhitaryan comes in for Jack Wilshere in a tactical decision

66' Ospina saves his side from conceding another goal after Costa and Griezmann connected well in Arsenal's box

65' Atletico Madrid still lead after Diego Costa's late 45th minute striker

62' Xhaka with a powerful shot from a long range but Oblak saved that from scoring

60' Ozil with a nice move into Atletico's 18 yard box failed to connect with Lacazette

58' Well taken free kick by Griezmann but it went inches wide from the post

58' Monreal goes into the referee's book as Griezmann wins a free kick for his side at a dangerous position

57' Corner kick for Arsenal and Ozil takes this one but the cross has been headed out by Atletico's defenders

54' Costa with another close range effort but Chambers was around this time to stop his potential goal from crossing the line

52' Ramsey failed to convert a fantastic chance to level up for his side

51' First yellow card goes to Godin who fouled Danny Welbeck with an impressive counter attacking game

49' Gabi fouls Arsenal's Jack Wilshere who was trying to create a good chance for hos team

48' Griezmann with Atletico's fourth corner of the game but Costa's weak header goes straight to Ospina

46' Lacazette wins a free kick for Arsenal in the midfield

46' We are back for the second half and the home team kicked the game off for the rest of the game

45'+3 The referee signals the end of the first half of the meeting, Atletico Madrid 2-1 Arsenal on aggregate

45'+2 Diego Costa with a beautiful finish after receiving a good pass from Antoine Griezmann

45'+2 Gooooaaaaaal

45' Additional three minutes has been added to the first half

45' Atletico with their third corner in the first half and Koke will take it

44' Beautiful defending from Chambers

41' Referee warns Gabi after pushing Lacazette in front of Arsenal's 18 yard box

39' Counter attacking move from Arsenal was wasted as Bellerin's pass didn't get through to his target

38' Koke set Griezmann up but his shot from close range failed to pass through Ospina

37' Koke's volley aimed at goal narrowly went wide

36' Free kick to Atletico brings down Godin

36' Diego Costa brings Ramsey down

32' Jan Oblak quickly came to save an attack from Monreal

30' Corner kick for the hosts but the referee sighted a foul by Godin and stopped the play for a free kick

30' Both sides are still looking for their first goal in this encounter with bulk of the action has been in the middle of the part

28' Alexandre Lacazette with a golden chance but he wasted it while a rebuild was cleared by Atletico's defenders

24' Atletico Madrid's beautiful attack was superbly intercepted by Chambers and the game stands at 1-1 on aggregate

22' David Ospina quickly cleared a dangerous attack from Antoine Griezmann

21' Atletico Madrid are currently keeping possession of the ball but their final balls have been woeful on the night

19' Bellerin wasted Arsenal's chance as his cross was too much

17' Good play from Hector Bellerin in the Gunners half

14' Ramsey wins a free kick for Arsenal but the final ball failed to reach its target

11' Laurent Koscielny out, Chambers in

10' He is currently being stretched off the pitch as Chambers is already warming up to take his place on the pitch

9' It is the captain of the team Laurent Koscielny who tripped on his leg and looks like he won't be able to continue the game

6' Referee stops the game as Arsenal player is currently down and being attended to by the medicals

6' Diego Costa wasted a glorious chance to put his side in front

1' Arsenal took the kick off in their back away jersey

We are live at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano the venue of the Europa League semi final clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal

Arsenal's line up

13. David Ospina, 24. Hector Bellerin, 20. Shkodran Mustafi, 6. Laurent Koscielny, 18. Nacho Monreal, 8 . Aaron Ramsey, 29. Granit Xhaka, 9. Alexandre Lacazette Danny Welbeck 11. Mesut Ozil 10. Jack Wilshere

Atletico Madrid's line up

13. Jan Oblak, 5. Thomas, 24. Jose Gimenez 2. Diego Godin, 19. Lucas Hernandez 23. Vitolo, 8. Saul Niguez 14. Gabi 6. Koke 18. Diego Costa 7. Antoine Griezmann

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)

Time: 8:05 pm

Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

