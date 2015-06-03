Nigeria’s budget now to be passed on Tuesday, May 8 - House of Reps reveal again

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
Latest News

GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
Latest News

[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

0out of 5

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

0out of 5

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

0out of 5

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

0out of 5

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
News

Nigeria’s budget now to be passed on Tuesday, May 8 - House of Reps reveal again

by 03/05/2018 17:16:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The House of Representatives says it is now set to pass the long-awaited 2018 budget

- Hon Abdulrazak Namdas made the revelation in Abuja

- This is the second time the National Assembly will fix a date for the passage of the bill

The House of Representatives on Thursday, May 3, revealed that it has finally resolved to pass the 2018 appropriation bill, better called the budget next Tuesday, May 8 making it the second time a date is being fixed for its passage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the chairman of the House committee on media and public affairs, Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, disclosed this in Abuja, while briefing newsmen.

READ ALSO: Melaye jumped from vehicle because he was being tear-gassed by police - Senator

Namdas expressed regret at the inability of the National Assembly to pass the budget on time.

“We have not been able to pass the budget last week, but by the grace of God, we will lay it next Tuesday and pass it hopefully same day,” he said.

Namdas said the House would observe three-day mourning in honour of victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue and other states of the federation after the passage of the budget.

The lawmaker also said the House would definitely suspend plenary for three days but that such would be done in a manner that would not affect other national assignments.

He stressed that the House was concerned at the spate of killings across the country.

In April, 2018, the leadership of the National Assembly met with President Muhammadu Buhari in order to reconcile their differences to facilitate the passage of budget.

President Buhari presented a 2018 budget of N8.6 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on November 7, 2017.

After the presentation, both chambers of the National Assembly had promised to pass the budget on time.

However, they claimed that sustained differences between committees of both chambers and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) forestalled the early passage of the budget.

The Senate earlier fixed April 24, for the passage of the budget. This, however, did not work.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

After the meeting, the president ordered all MDAs to resume the defence of the appropriation bill.

He also directed all heads of MDAs to submit details of their budgets to the National Assembly for scrutiny.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi of Niger state who is the spokesperson of the Senate had said that no date has been fixed for the passage of the 2018 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the budget in November 2017 earlier than that of 2016 and 2017, but in spite of that, the budget has still not been passed.

Aircraft purchase: Should President Buhari be Impeached? Abuja Residents React | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More