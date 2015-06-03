Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

Mohamed Bensalah

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Samih Sawiris

Jim Ovia

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Man resumes substance abuse a few months after being rescued by an old classmate

- Hinga has reportedly started chewing miraa and other drugs

- This is to the dismay of the lady who struggled to help him from the gutter as she took to social media to express her disappointment

- She was one of the heroines of 2017 for her noble acts on the man who was her former classmate

Sometimes, you can only do so much to help a person before they can help themselves. This is the exact case with the now famous Wanja Mwaura.

On Tuesday, May 1, Kenyans were thrown into a state of despair after Wanja shared the disheartening news that her former classmate whom she had saved from the streets and rehabilitated, was reverting back to his old ways.

NAIJ.com extensively reported of the inspirational story of how Wanja met a dismal street urchin known as Hinga who happened to be her childhood friend.

Despair as former street boy who was rescued by former classmate reverts to drugs

Wanja became an instant heroine after rescuing Hinga from the streets. Photo: Wanja/Facebook

She had gone on to facilitate the rehab process of the street urchin who at the time was terribly hooked to hard drugs.

As if it wasn't noble enough, she mobilised funds to set up a shop for Hinga so he could be able to find some financial footing once he left rehab in January 2018.

Despair as former street boy who was rescued by former classmate reverts to drugs

Hinga had a shop set up for him. Photo: Wanja/Facebook

Months on and it was hard to recognise Hinga as he had transformed from a dilapidated street boy to a man who looked ready to get his life back together.

Despair as former street boy who was rescued by former classmate reverts to drugs

Wanja rescued Hinga from the gutter. Photo: Wanja/Facebook

However, the tale of Hinga was still set to have another unexpected twist as Wanja recently revelead on Facebook.

In a post, the lady revealed that she had received news that Hinga was relapsing and was seen munching down on khat (miraa) in Wangige.

“Hi good people of Wangige. I have been informed that Hinga has had a relapse and he's back in Wangige chewing miraa. We did our best but it seems,...Anyway I don't know what to say” she revealed on Tuesday.

Despair as former street boy who was rescued by former classmate reverts to drugs

Despair as former street boy who was rescued by former classmate reverts to drugs. Photo: Wanja/Facebook

She further stated that she was lost for words because of the immense support she had offered her childhood friend only for him to relapse.

Kenyans attempted to urge her to reach out to the man once again but Wanja revealed she was physically incapable of doing so as she herself was struggling to recover from an accident she was recently involved in.

NAIJ.com has further learnt that the relapse might possible be due to an issue which Hinga might be struggling with.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

