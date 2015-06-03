Man resumes substance abuse a few months after being rescued by an old classmate

- Hinga has reportedly started chewing miraa and other drugs

Sometimes, you can only do so much to help a person before they can help themselves. This is the exact case with the now famous Wanja Mwaura.

On Tuesday, May 1, Kenyans were thrown into a state of despair after Wanja shared the disheartening news that her former classmate whom she had saved from the streets and rehabilitated, was reverting back to his old ways.

NAIJ.com extensively reported of the inspirational story of how Wanja met a dismal street urchin known as Hinga who happened to be her childhood friend.

Wanja became an instant heroine after rescuing Hinga from the streets. Photo: Wanja/Facebook

She had gone on to facilitate the rehab process of the street urchin who at the time was terribly hooked to hard drugs.

As if it wasn't noble enough, she mobilised funds to set up a shop for Hinga so he could be able to find some financial footing once he left rehab in January 2018.

Hinga had a shop set up for him. Photo: Wanja/Facebook

Months on and it was hard to recognise Hinga as he had transformed from a dilapidated street boy to a man who looked ready to get his life back together.

Wanja rescued Hinga from the gutter. Photo: Wanja/Facebook

However, the tale of Hinga was still set to have another unexpected twist as Wanja recently revelead on Facebook.

In a post, the lady revealed that she had received news that Hinga was relapsing and was seen munching down on khat (miraa) in Wangige.

“Hi good people of Wangige. I have been informed that Hinga has had a relapse and he's back in Wangige chewing miraa. We did our best but it seems,...Anyway I don't know what to say” she revealed on Tuesday.

Despair as former street boy who was rescued by former classmate reverts to drugs. Photo: Wanja/Facebook

She further stated that she was lost for words because of the immense support she had offered her childhood friend only for him to relapse.

Kenyans attempted to urge her to reach out to the man once again but Wanja revealed she was physically incapable of doing so as she herself was struggling to recover from an accident she was recently involved in.

NAIJ.com has further learnt that the relapse might possible be due to an issue which Hinga might be struggling with.

Source: Naija.ng