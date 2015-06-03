Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

Mohamed Bensalah

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Samih Sawiris

Jim Ovia

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Governor Okorocha hosts BBNaija winner, Miracle, at Imo government house, gives him N2m and plot of land

by 03/05/2018 16:35:00

- BBNaija winner and finalist, Miracle and Nina recently touched down their hometown, Imo state

- They were given a grand welcome by Governor Rochas Okoracha

- He also gave them cash gifts to them alongside BamBam and Teddy A who accompanied them

Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Miracle and Nina were given a grand welcome in their hometown, Imo state. They also honoured the governor, Rochas Okorocha, who hosted them at the government house.

However, they got more than a grand welcome at the state government Exco chamber. The governor also promised to give scholarship for his Commercial Pilot License and a ploy of land to the captain Miracle Igbokwe in any choice place in the state to enable him return home and build a house of his own, adding that Miracle had made the state proud by emerging the winner of the show.

He had this to say: “We are gathered here to welcome our son who has made us proud. Miracle is our son who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija Show. He spoke well of his State and was a good ambassador of his State. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive him”.

More photos of Governor Rochas and BBNaija ex-housemates, Miracle and Nina in Imo

More photos of Governor Rochas with the housemates Source: Facebook

The governor explained that “Usually, our State does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing one that has positive bearing to the image of the State. One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their State, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour and to say welcome back home”.

The governor also gave Nina, Teddy and BamBam N2m each. He has also promised to support Nina in the completion of her course.

Looks like Nina finally got to meet Miracle's mother. See photo below of three of them together.

Nina, Miracle and his mum Source: Facebook

The night got interesting as the governor danced with the housemates and Nigerian musician, Tekno, who was also present at the occasion.

