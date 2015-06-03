Governor Okorocha hosts BBNaija winner, Miracle, at Imo government house, gives him N2m and plot of land

- BBNaija winner and finalist, Miracle and Nina recently touched down their hometown, Imo state

- They were given a grand welcome by Governor Rochas Okoracha

- He also gave them cash gifts to them alongside BamBam and Teddy A who accompanied them

Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Miracle and Nina were given a grand welcome in their hometown, Imo state. They also honoured the governor, Rochas Okorocha, who hosted them at the government house.

However, they got more than a grand welcome at the state government Exco chamber. The governor also promised to give scholarship for his Commercial Pilot License and a ploy of land to the captain Miracle Igbokwe in any choice place in the state to enable him return home and build a house of his own, adding that Miracle had made the state proud by emerging the winner of the show.

He had this to say: “We are gathered here to welcome our son who has made us proud. Miracle is our son who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija Show. He spoke well of his State and was a good ambassador of his State. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive him”.

More photos of Governor Rochas with the housemates Source: Facebook

The governor explained that “Usually, our State does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing one that has positive bearing to the image of the State. One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their State, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour and to say welcome back home”.

The governor also gave Nina, Teddy and BamBam N2m each. He has also promised to support Nina in the completion of her course.

Looks like Nina finally got to meet Miracle's mother. See photo below of three of them together.

Nina, Miracle and his mum Source: Facebook

The night got interesting as the governor danced with the housemates and Nigerian musician, Tekno, who was also present at the occasion.

