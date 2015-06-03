Latest News

[Music] Sheffield – Gum Body (Prod. by Popito)

03/05/2018 20:25:00
[Music] Koros – Lemme Take You

03/05/2018 20:34:00
[Music] Waheasy – Lowkey

03/05/2018 20:41:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Paul Ryan drops bid to oust House chaplain Rev Patrick Conroy

0out of 5

YouNow singer Hannah Stone's parents open up about daughter's suicide

0out of 5

Golden State Killer detective shares his theory of why there was a five year gap in killings

0out of 5

Florida couple arrested for 'beating to death their co-worker'

0out of 5

Wife of South Carolina doctor is found dead in their home

0out of 5

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
News

TIMES SELECT LATEST | Alleged mob boss on CT club wars | New smoking bill 'racist' | Tom Eaton & more

04/05/2018 01:00:00

Oh boy – scouts drop a word to lure girls

The Boy Scouts of America will drop “boy” from the name of its signature programme for boys between the ages of 11 and 17 as it seeks to widen its appeal to girls, the 108-year-old organisation said. From February 2019 it will be called Scouts BSA. The name of the overall organisation will remain Boy Scouts of America. More than 3,000 girls have enrolled in the Boy Scouts of America’s Early Adopter Programme and are taking part in Cub Scouts ahead of the full integration of girls later this year. The Boy Scouts of America said the rebranding was part of the single-name approach used for Cub Scouts after its move last year to admit girls. - Reuters

Trump invites another storm of controversy

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that he reimbursed his personal lawyer for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop what he described as her “false and extortionist” claims of an affair. Trump’s comment contradicted his earlier statements that he had no knowledge of the hush payment by his longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The payment was made days before the November 2016 US presidential election, which has prompted allegations of a possible violation of campaign financing laws. - AFP

Cops get cash to continue search for Maddie

Scotland Yard is to continue the hunt for Madeleine McCann, ahead of the 11th anniversary of her disappearance on Thursday. The Home Office has granted the force an extra £154,000 in funding which will allow detectives to extend the investigation for another six months. Operation Grange, which was launched by the Metropolitan Police in 2011, is still pursuing several lines of inquiry. It's now 11 years since Madeleine's disappearance from her family's holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz on May 3 2007. - The Daily Telegraph

Cosby’s wife goes on ‘mob justice’ tirade

Bill Cosby’s wife has slammed as “mob justice” her husband’s conviction for sexual assault. Camille Cosby, who has been married to the disgraced star for more than half a century, said: “This tragedy must be undone, not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.” She insisted her husband was innocent, called for a “criminal investigation” into the district attorney, and accused one of his accusers of lying. She also claimed “relentless demonisation” by the media had “eliminated the possibility of a fair trial”, and cited “many tragic instances of our justice system utterly and routinely failing to protect African Americans falsely accused”. - AFP

Knife-happy clown-sex mum has had her chips

A young mother has been jailed for 11 years for stabbing her boyfriend as they had sex after texting him to say men should only be used as "human sacrifice". Zoe Adams, 19, had dressed up as a clown and put a pillow over Kieran Bewick's head to make their encounter more exhilarating, the Carlisle Crown Court heard. In what she described as an "overreaction", she whispered "Trust me" to Bewick, 17, before stabbing him five times in the chest, arm and thigh with a 25cm knife, collapsing his lung. The court heard of images Adams had saved on her phone, including a blood-soaked woman with the caption: "Murder is like a bag of chips: you can't stop after just one." - The Daily Telegraph

Batch of new drugs high on Spain's agenda

About 35 new psychoactive substances have hit the Spanish drug market, and while they were flagged in 2015 by the health ministry, they remain immune to detection by traditional methods and thus hard to control. They are such a surreptitious threat, reports El País, that the Spanish Observatory for Drugs and Addiction said 71% of Spaniards had never heard of them. Psychology professors Manuel Isorna Folgar and Antonio Rial Boubeta, who are studying the new drugs, say they are a combination of substances made mainly in China and India to produce more powerful effects than cocaine, heroine or hashish. The report added that many are sold as plant fertiliser or bath salts. - Staff reporter

