TIMES SELECT LATEST | Alleged mob boss on CT club wars | New smoking bill 'racist' | Tom Eaton & more

Oh boy – scouts drop a word to lure girls The Boy Scouts of America will drop “boy” from the name of its signature programme for boys between the ages of 11 and 17 as it seeks to widen its appeal to girls, the 108-year-old organisation said. From February 2019 it will be called Scouts BSA. The name of the overall organisation will remain Boy Scouts of America. More than 3,000 girls have enrolled in the Boy Scouts of America’s Early Adopter Programme and are taking part in Cub Scouts ahead of the full integration of girls later this year. The Boy Scouts of America said the rebranding was part of the single-name approach used for Cub Scouts after its move last year to admit girls. - Reuters

Trump invites another storm of controversy US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that he reimbursed his personal lawyer for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop what he described as her “false and extortionist” claims of an affair. Trump’s comment contradicted his earlier statements that he had no knowledge of the hush payment by his longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The payment was made days before the November 2016 US presidential election, which has prompted allegations of a possible violation of campaign financing laws. - AFP

Cops get cash to continue search for Maddie Scotland Yard is to continue the hunt for Madeleine McCann, ahead of the 11th anniversary of her disappearance on Thursday. The Home Office has granted the force an extra £154,000 in funding which will allow detectives to extend the investigation for another six months. Operation Grange, which was launched by the Metropolitan Police in 2011, is still pursuing several lines of inquiry. It's now 11 years since Madeleine's disappearance from her family's holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz on May 3 2007. - The Daily Telegraph

Cosby’s wife goes on ‘mob justice’ tirade Bill Cosby’s wife has slammed as “mob justice” her husband’s conviction for sexual assault. Camille Cosby, who has been married to the disgraced star for more than half a century, said: “This tragedy must be undone, not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.” She insisted her husband was innocent, called for a “criminal investigation” into the district attorney, and accused one of his accusers of lying. She also claimed “relentless demonisation” by the media had “eliminated the possibility of a fair trial”, and cited “many tragic instances of our justice system utterly and routinely failing to protect African Americans falsely accused”. - AFP

Knife-happy clown-sex mum has had her chips A young mother has been jailed for 11 years for stabbing her boyfriend as they had sex after texting him to say men should only be used as "human sacrifice". Zoe Adams, 19, had dressed up as a clown and put a pillow over Kieran Bewick's head to make their encounter more exhilarating, the Carlisle Crown Court heard. In what she described as an "overreaction", she whispered "Trust me" to Bewick, 17, before stabbing him five times in the chest, arm and thigh with a 25cm knife, collapsing his lung. The court heard of images Adams had saved on her phone, including a blood-soaked woman with the caption: "Murder is like a bag of chips: you can't stop after just one." - The Daily Telegraph