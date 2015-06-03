Latest News

[Music] Sheffield – Gum Body (Prod. by Popito)

03/05/2018 20:25:00
[Music] Koros – Lemme Take You

03/05/2018 20:34:00
[Music] Waheasy – Lowkey

03/05/2018 20:41:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Paul Ryan drops bid to oust House chaplain Rev Patrick Conroy

YouNow singer Hannah Stone's parents open up about daughter's suicide

Golden State Killer detective shares his theory of why there was a five year gap in killings

Florida couple arrested for 'beating to death their co-worker'

Wife of South Carolina doctor is found dead in their home

Michiel Le Roux

Paul Harris

Othman Benjelloun

Adrian Gore

Mohamed Mansour

Matthew Ashimolowo

Dag Heward-Mills

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

News

We shall continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money - Osinbajo informs critics of Buhari govt

04/05/2018 00:03:00

- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said corrupt people are fighting to reclaim power

- He said though the present govt had access to lesser money than its predecessor, it has been able to do far more than what they did

- Osinbajo said the Buhari govt will continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money, and put them on trial

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that critics of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, whom he describes as being corrupt, want to come back to power so they can continue to perpetuate their corrupt acts.

He made the comments at the inauguration of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) Clinic in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Vanguard reports.

READ ALSO: Gowon warns NASS not to impeach Buhari

NAIJ.com gathers that Osinbajo said though the present administration had access to less money than its predecessor, it has been able to do more for Nigerians.

He stated: “The corruption is desperately fighting back so that they can come back to power. God will make it impossible.

“We had access to lesser money than the previous administration but what we have been able to do far more than what they did. We are able to achieve this because we are spending what we have for the people.

“They promised Lagos-Kano rail line, they did not do it. We earn lesser than they had, we are doing it. Look at Lagos-Ibadan rail line, they had much money, they did not do it; we are doing it. Look at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, we are doing it.

“We shall continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money. They said we have not been able to convict anybody, we are not bothered, we shall continue to arrest and prosecute them. Let the case remain in court.”

The VP added: “We will continue to put them on trial even if court has not put them into jail.”

In a related development, NAIJ.com previously reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that any Nigerian who steals the nation’s money will be arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

Osinbajo made the statement while answering question from pupils of LEA Nursery and Primary School life-camp at the World Book and Copyright Day organised by Rainbow Book club in conjunction with UNESCO, in Abuja, on Monday, April 23.

“Those who are corrupt, first we arrest them, we try them in the court and we put them in jail,” he said.

Source: Naija.ng

