We shall continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money - Osinbajo informs critics of Buhari govt

- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said corrupt people are fighting to reclaim power

- He said though the present govt had access to lesser money than its predecessor, it has been able to do far more than what they did

- Osinbajo said the Buhari govt will continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money, and put them on trial

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that critics of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, whom he describes as being corrupt, want to come back to power so they can continue to perpetuate their corrupt acts.

He made the comments at the inauguration of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) Clinic in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that Osinbajo said though the present administration had access to less money than its predecessor, it has been able to do more for Nigerians.

He stated: “The corruption is desperately fighting back so that they can come back to power. God will make it impossible.

“We had access to lesser money than the previous administration but what we have been able to do far more than what they did. We are able to achieve this because we are spending what we have for the people.

“They promised Lagos-Kano rail line, they did not do it. We earn lesser than they had, we are doing it. Look at Lagos-Ibadan rail line, they had much money, they did not do it; we are doing it. Look at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, we are doing it.

“We shall continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money. They said we have not been able to convict anybody, we are not bothered, we shall continue to arrest and prosecute them. Let the case remain in court.”

The VP added: “We will continue to put them on trial even if court has not put them into jail.”

In a related development, NAIJ.com previously reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that any Nigerian who steals the nation’s money will be arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

Osinbajo made the statement while answering question from pupils of LEA Nursery and Primary School life-camp at the World Book and Copyright Day organised by Rainbow Book club in conjunction with UNESCO, in Abuja, on Monday, April 23.

“Those who are corrupt, first we arrest them, we try them in the court and we put them in jail,” he said.

