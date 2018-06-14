Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Jannie Mouton

Theophilus Danjuma

Nicky Oppenheimer

Samih Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Agyin Asare

Ramson Mumba

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Your sacrifices will not be in vain - Buhari delivers emotional message to Nigerians as Muslims celebrate Sallah

by 14/06/2018 18:20:00 0 comments 1 Views

- President Muhammadu Buhari reminds Nigerians about where he met the country in 2015

- Buhari asks Nigerian Muslims to reflect on the benefits and blessings of Ramadan

- He says he understands the sacrifice of Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, June 14, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their patience with his government. He also assured the citizens that all their sacrifices would not be in vain.

In his Sallah message to Nigerians, released by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, the president said that reforming a country that had been pushed to the brink of near decay on account of corruption, was always going to come with pains.

Read the full statement below:

LESSONS OF RAMADAN SHOULD NOT BE FORGOTTEN, SAYS PRESIDENT BUHARI

In his Sallah message to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period, President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

READ ALSO: Nigerians react as SARS officer boasts he can kill and go unpunished (photo)

While congratulating Muslims on completing "this spiritually significant month of sacrifice", the president urged them to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times.

According to the president, “religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives,” adding that "if people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in the society."

He regretted, however, that "selfishness and greed have overcome people's conscience so much that they don't have moral inhibitions in the pursuit of their greed."

He said: "it is impossible to separate morality from religion, and removing this connection encourages corrupt leaders and other exploiters to commit atrocities against the society.

"I always wonder why any true believer, be they politicians, civil servants or businessmen, would seek to make profits from the misfortunes of others."

He also urged ordinary Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves by treating them with disdain for bringing hardships to others.

President Buhari enjoined religious leaders to always pray for peace and unity in the country and avoid making inflammatory utterances that endanger peace or promote conflicts.

The president also appealed to fellow citizens to forgive one another and embrace peace.

In this respect, President Buhari lauded the families of recipients of national honours for showing good examples to Nigerians and urged our country men and women to copy their good examples.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

He thanked Nigerians for their patience and assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain, adding that reforming a country that was pushed into near decay on account of corruption comes with teething pains.

"But these pains are temporary, the APC administration which I am privileged to lead, is beholden to the ordinary Nigerians and will leave no stone unturned to make their security, welfare and happiness our priority," the president further reassured.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari recently said Nigeria’s strongest selling point remains an intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious populace that always seeks self-improvement and self-actualization in any part of the world.

Democracy Day: When Should We Celebrate It? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

