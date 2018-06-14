Your sacrifices will not be in vain - Buhari delivers emotional message to Nigerians as Muslims celebrate Sallah

- President Muhammadu Buhari reminds Nigerians about where he met the country in 2015

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, June 14, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their patience with his government. He also assured the citizens that all their sacrifices would not be in vain.

In his Sallah message to Nigerians, released by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, the president said that reforming a country that had been pushed to the brink of near decay on account of corruption, was always going to come with pains.

Read the full statement below:

LESSONS OF RAMADAN SHOULD NOT BE FORGOTTEN, SAYS PRESIDENT BUHARI

In his Sallah message to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period, President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

While congratulating Muslims on completing "this spiritually significant month of sacrifice", the president urged them to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times.

According to the president, “religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives,” adding that "if people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in the society."

He regretted, however, that "selfishness and greed have overcome people's conscience so much that they don't have moral inhibitions in the pursuit of their greed."

He said: "it is impossible to separate morality from religion, and removing this connection encourages corrupt leaders and other exploiters to commit atrocities against the society.

"I always wonder why any true believer, be they politicians, civil servants or businessmen, would seek to make profits from the misfortunes of others."

He also urged ordinary Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves by treating them with disdain for bringing hardships to others.

President Buhari enjoined religious leaders to always pray for peace and unity in the country and avoid making inflammatory utterances that endanger peace or promote conflicts.

The president also appealed to fellow citizens to forgive one another and embrace peace.

In this respect, President Buhari lauded the families of recipients of national honours for showing good examples to Nigerians and urged our country men and women to copy their good examples.

He thanked Nigerians for their patience and assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain, adding that reforming a country that was pushed into near decay on account of corruption comes with teething pains.

"But these pains are temporary, the APC administration which I am privileged to lead, is beholden to the ordinary Nigerians and will leave no stone unturned to make their security, welfare and happiness our priority," the president further reassured.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari recently said Nigeria’s strongest selling point remains an intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious populace that always seeks self-improvement and self-actualization in any part of the world.

