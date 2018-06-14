New political party vows to change Nigeria’s name in 2019 if elected into power in 2019

- Justice Must Prevail Party says there are people outside Nigeria printing the nation’s currency

- The acting national chairman of the party, Olusegun Ijagbemi, states that the CBN six months ago revealed to the National Assembly that more than 20% of Nigeria’s currency is fake

- An aide to the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Ekong Sampson, says the late Chief MKO Abiola used his wealth in contributing to the development of Nigeria

Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) on Thursday, June 14, said if elected into power in 2019, it would construct perimeter fence around Nigeria and change the name of the country and the currency.

The acting national chairman of the party, Olusegun Ijagbemi, revealed at a news conference in Abuja, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said that the need to change the name of the country and its currency was divinely revealed to the leadership of the party, adding the changes were important if Nigeria must make progress.

According to Ijagbemi, the 14th pillar of the party is to change the name of Nigeria to Pisonia and its currency from Naira to Pison.

“It is a miracle that the leadership of this party got a wind of how the entire African nation is being impoverished with their currency.

“There are people outside Nigeria printing our currency and they have agents among us, including our political leaders.

“They are printing money and they have agents in CBN and throughout Africa. We brought this information to Nigeria that they are destroying our economy,’’ he said.

The chairman added that about six months ago, the CBN revealed to the National Assembly that more than 20% of Nigeria’s currency was fake.

Ijagbemi said that promoting citizens’ welfare and security of lives and property would be one of the major concerns of the party, if elected.

He said that the party would use technology to monitor the country’s borders and that security forces would be highly motivated.

“This party is going to fence Nigeria and create only regulated route for people to come in and go out of the country.

“You can no longer move boys or girls across the border with trailer and then say you have captured or recovered them.

“There will be no need for people sleeping with their hearts panting. You cannot just come into the country, invade it and steal our oil.’’

Ijagbemi stated that JMPP government would strengthen the immigration laws, and that border control would be exercised maximally.

He said that citizenship laws would also be reviewed to meet the exigencies of current happenings in the world.

Ijagbemi decried the level of unemployment in the country, saying it was unacceptable, “considering the fact that the nation was reputed as one of the richest in the world in human and natural resources’’.

To address the challenge, he said that JMPP would equip Technical Colleges and Polytechnics to provide high-level manpower to form the backbone of technological and industrial development.

“The party will also encourage the formation of new industries in line with modern technological trends using the products of the revamped technical schools and polytechnics.

“Skills development centres will be established in all local government councils of the country. ‘’

He added that JMPP government would ensure that international agreements negotiated and entered into by the Federal Government were in tandem with the interests of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the special adviser to the governor of Akwa Ibom state on political and legislative affairs, Ekong Sampson, has said the resumed winner of the June 12 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola would have been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he were to be alive today.

The Nation reports that the aide speaking in an interview on Thursday, June 14, said the late MKO epitomized the democratic ideals of the party.

Sampson noted that Abiola used his wealth in contributing to the development of Nigerian sports, infrastructure and paying huge sacrifices for the benefit of Nigerians.

