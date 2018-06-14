As Muslims celebrate Sallah on Friday, June 15, these cities will experience rains, thunderstorm

- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says cloudy weather is expected in the central states of Nigeria

- NiMet predicts further that Abuja, Minna, Jos and others would experience thunderstorms in the afternoon

- There will be thunderstorms over Akure, Osogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Lagos, Enugu, Owerri and a host of others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on Thursday, June 14, predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country for the morning of Friday, June 15, according to its weather outlook

The outlook was released by NiMet's central forecast office in Abuja predicting day and night temperatures ranging from 27 to 33 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms are expected over Abuja, Minna, Jos and Lokoja axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with prospect of rains over Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Akure, Osogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Lagos, Enugu, Owerri, Abakaliki, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Eket later in the day.

NiMet further predicted that southern states would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 33 and 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy conditions over the north west with chances of thunderstorms over Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Katsina axis in the morning hours.

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the northeast with prospect of thunderstorms over Yelwa, Sokoto, Gusau during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 36 to 41 and 23 to 29 degrees celsius.

“With more influx of moist laden wind, thunderstorms and rains are expected over most places within the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

Source: Naija.ng