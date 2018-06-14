Breaking: Sultan of Sokoto declares Friday June 15 as Sallah day

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, has declared Friday, June 15, as Sallah day following the sighting of the new moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal.

The Sultan's announcement is sequel to a tweet by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Thursday, June 14, about the impending official announcement on the new moon sighting.

“There have been positive sightings of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria. His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, will make an official announcement shortly. Eid Mubarak,” the council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto said.

READ ALSO: Just in: Many years after her son took to terrorism, Shekau’s mother finally speaks out

Daily Trust reports that the monarch said the new crescent was sighted in Borno, Sokoto, Kaduna, Plateau, Kano, Nasarawa among others.

He noted that the reports about the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal in many places across the country were true.

Sa'ad Abubakar prayed Allah to answer all the prayers for the leaders and the country and called on Muslims to live in peace with one another irrespective to their differences.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, criticisms have trailed the celebration of the Eid-el-fitr by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokekere, on Thursday, June 14.

Recall that the federal government declared Friday as public holiday for the celebration as Muslim faithful end the Ramadan fast on Thursday, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com notes that the Chief Imam was said to have led other prominent people to the Eid praying ground at Agodi, Ibadan for the annual celebration.

According to some Muslim faithful, the decision of the Chief Imam was not in line with the rules of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

They said that the Sultan of Sokoto, who heads the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has not made official announcement that a new moon has been cited.

The Muslim faithful noted that the new moon marks the end of the 29-day long Ramadan and the start of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

Market Survey: Why Are Prices of Foodstuff, Fruits Always High During Ramadan? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng