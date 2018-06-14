Outrage as SARS officer named John boasts he can kill anyone and IG will do nothing (photo)

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as Andrew Solomon has lamented the excesses of the officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the brutality Nigerians face at the hands of the officials.

NAIJ.com notes that Solomon took to Twitter to express his frustration and to report a SARS official simply identified as John, who Solomon said has boasted that he could kill anyone without being punished by the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris.

Solomon tweeted: "This officer boasted to us that his name is John and that he is in charge of Auchi Agenebode road. He said even the IG can not discipline him should he kill us along that bush part. This man is a time bomb waiting to happen."

However, NAIJ.com could not immediately confirm the veracity of this claim as at the time of filing this report. But Nigerians are campaigning against the atrocities of SARS and are coming forward with their experience with the dreaded police unit.

The brag by John elicited angry reactions from Twitter users, with some calling for mass protest against SARS brutality.

This Twitter user says not everyone will come out for the protest.

Nigerian leaders have decided to remain silent on the issue of SARS.

Criminals dressed in uniforms all over the place.

Power intoxicates just like liquor.

How did SARS become so powerful?

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that an independent audit of detention cells of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) nationwide, had been approved by inspector general of police Ibrahim Idris.

The development followed a call for such action by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Source: Naija.ng