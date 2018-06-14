BBNaija finalist Alex stuns fans with epic throwback photo

BBNaija finalist, Alex started to captivate hearts long before she got on BBNaija and most people are just finding this out.

The beautiful reality star recently took to social media to share an epic throwback photo of herself that has left many people in shock.

Apparently, she was the baby on the cover of Nestlé Cerelac, a popular baby food company. At just six months, Alex had already started her modelling career and her fans couldn't help but be impressed.

She captioned the photo, "Because Thursday are for throwbacks. Throw back to when I was six months old. Na wah o. No be today. I thank you Lord for always leading me. I'm sure most of you had the calendars and stickers and all."

Alex is certainly a blessed lady!

Source: Naija.ng