Tithe is too small for me – Ghanaian pastor, Daniel Obinim reveals how he makes his money

- A Ghanaian pastor has come out to openly declare that he does not live off tithe

- According to him, tithe is too small for him and thst every pastor has his or her own way of making money

- For him, most of his rewards comes from the people he helps

Following the trending debate about how pastors make their money other than from people's tithe, popular Ghanaian pastor, Daniel Obinim, has come out to speak on the issue from his perspective.

According to the pastor who is known for his controversial opinions in Ghana, the tithe is too small for him as most of the things he gets are rewards from people he has helped.

The founder of the International Godsway Church had this to say, "Just last week, some couples came to the church to give a testimony that, they have never given birth and they planned to do an artificial insemination which could have cost them almost 60,000 dollars. But I told them to stop and I will help them to give birth which I did.

"So after that, they came back to the church to give me 20,000 cedis for helping them give birth. And right in the church, he gave me that sum of money in a polythene bag to the witness of the church members.

Some even buy cars for me. So the money comes from the help I give to people and in return, they also give me money or help me as well. The tithe is too small, as for tithe, no..it is too small.” Daniel Obinim stated.

A year ago, NAIJ.com reported the news of how the controversial pastor was arrested by the Ghanaian police. He was escorted in handcuffs and transferred to the Accra Police Headquarters after being interrogated over a GH¢11.6 million fraud case.

Source: Naija.ng