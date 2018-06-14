Nothing like a wife that understands you - Davido brags about Chioma

If there is anything Davido loves more than making music and his family, it is without a doubt his lady love, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The Fire crooner never misses an opportunity to show off his girlfriend to the world. From breaking the internet with his grand birthday gift of a Porsche ride to her to release yet another hit single about her, this love seems endless.

Well, from the look of things, it appears things are getting pretty serious between the two. So serious that he now refers her as his 'wife'.

The love struck singer recently took to his Snapchat to once again brag about his chef girlfriend, Chioma. Although he didn't mention her name, it is pretty clear who he was refering to. He simply wrote, "Nothing like a Wife that understands you”.

READ ALSO: Any guy that sleeps with me becomes wretched for life - Lady reveals

Davido hints on getting married to his bae, Chioma

READ ALSO: Update: Texas-based Nigerian lady alleged to have jumped into Lagos lagoon speaks up, says she didn't jump

A lot of fans are actually hoping their relationship leads to something more permanent. So adorable!

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Davido Gifts Girlfriend, Chioma N45 Million Present | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng