Chinhoyi still misses Chiyangwa

Zanu-PF national secretary for Environment and Tourism Prisca Mupfumira has said voters in Chinhoyi will regret dumping Philip Chiyangwa during the 2013 harmonised elections.

Chiyangwa, who is the Zanu-PF candidate for Zvimba South in the July 30 harmonised elections, lost to MDC-T candidate Dr Peter Mataruse in the last polls.

He has since moved to Zvimba South after the constituency lost a number of senior party members for dabbling in the divisive G40 cabal shenanigans.

Addressing a Zanu-PF meeting convened to drum up support for Chiyangwa at Kuwadzana Hall in Banket last weekend, Mupfumira said Chinhoyi still misses the flamboyant ZIFA president.

"People in Chinhoyi did not vote properly in 2013 and now they are still crying, but here in Banket I know you will vote well and wise in your numbers for the hard working Chiyangwa.

"Hanzvadzi yangu anoita mashura akawana vanhu vanomufarira, vachiita zvaanoda. Anoita manyawi nokuita zvinhu zvavanoda," she said.

Mupfumira urged people to set aside their differences, unite and pull in the same direction to ensure a resounding victory for Zanu-PF and its presidential candidate Mnangagwa.

She said she was happy to see all the losing candidates in Zvimba South working together.

Mupfumira urged voters to embrace President Mnangagwa and the new dispensation.

"We should be aware that former president Mugabe is gone and now the baton is with Emmerson Mnangagwa and all the people must rally behind him for the capabilities he has displayed in just a short time," she said.

Meanwhile, Mupfumira took the opportunity to introduce Zanu-PF Politburo member and national secretary for Labour and Production Josaya Hungwe, who is leading the campaigns in Mashonaland West Province.

Hungwe urged Zanu-PF members to vote in peace and to show the world that Mnangagwa is fit and suitable for the post.

"Chiyangwa knows as a businessman that ED is capable of turning the country's fortunes," he said.

Hungwe also congratulated the people of Zvimba South for making the right choice in choosing to be led by Chiyangwa, whom he declared as the winner ahead of the harmonised elections.