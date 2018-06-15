Prophet impregnates married woman

A PROPHET from Duriro Village in Gokwe has been brought into shame after being accused of impregnating a married woman whose husband is based in South Africa.

Prophet Tineyi Sibanda (35) started seeing Ruth Moyo (27), wife to Rangarirai Stumbeko (40), after a church service where Sibanda had prophesied that Moyo was bewitched and that caused her to suffer two miscarriages.

Sibanda went on to tell Moyo that there was something that needed to be removed from her womb.

Following that Moyo made frequent visits to Sibanda and it is reported the two ended up falling in love. It is said in turn Sibanda would visit Moyo at her homestead and the two would engage in intimate talk after which they would have sex.

At times Prophet Sibanda would sleep at Moyo's place. But their sexual relation was blown open on 27 May when Moyo's husband Stumbeko received a tip-off that his wife was seeing the prophet and had fallen pregnant.

Stumbeko's aunt Yemurai Stumbeko spoke to B-Metro.

"When Stumbeko came on 1 June he asked his wife if she was seeing somebody during his absence but she vehemently denied. At the height of the argument, Stumbeko took his wife for a pregnancy test and she tested positive."

Yemurai went on to say her nephew was the one to blame because he had spent a year without coming to visit his family.

"We told him as a family that he is the one to blame for his wife's pregnancy and is not supposed to break up with his wife," said Yemurai.

Stumbeko said what happened was a disgrace.

"A so called prophet impregnated my wife. That is what I can say as the matter is before the Chief Chireya," he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Moyo were fruitless as her mobile number was unreachable.

The matter was reported to Chief Chireya.

Chief Chireya confirmed the incident saying Stumbeko wanted to be compensated for the shame he suffered.

"I received a report where a Prophet Tineyi Sibanda impregnated a villager's wife and the man is demanding two cows as compensation for impregnating his wife," said Chief Chireya.