Nigerian Army laments increased use of explosives in southeast

- The Nigerian army says it's worried about the rising cases of IED use in southeast

- The army said although the southeast is the most peaceful of the six geo-political zones, the use of IED to fight enemies there is alarming

The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, June 14, has cried out over what it described as the rising cases of the use of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as weapon in the south eastern part of Nigeria by civilians to combat their enemies.

Vanguard reports that the army's deputy director of public relations, 82 Division, Col Sagir Musa, made this known while speaking at a media summit by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, at Concorde Hotel, Owerri.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 5 more suspects of Offa robbery

Musa spoke against the backdrop of the the bomb explosions at the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in Ukehe, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State with the second and third explosions occurring at a Catholic Church compound at Nike, near Enugu and a popular yam market, also in Enugu metropolis last month.

He said: “In view of the obvious security threats in the South East such as kidnappings, cultism, armed robbery, communal conflict, farmers-herdsmen clashes, political violence and secessionist agitation as well as the emerging dangerous trend of the use of IED as seen in the recent explosion in Ohanaeze leaders’ compound, a catholic church and a popular yam market, there is the need for members of the public especially the media to be more watchful, so as to sensitize the public on the disturbing trend and the necessity for partnership with the security agencies with the view to collectively and effectively contain these challenges."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Musa, however, added that the South East is still the most peaceful zone in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, on Thursday, June 14, charged officers to redouble efforts toward tackling spate of kidnapping and cattle rustling in the country.

Buratai gave the charge in a statement while felicitating with soldiers on the occasion of 2018 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

TY Danjuma, Nigerian Army and the herdsmen crisis - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng