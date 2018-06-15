Nigerian Army laments increased use of explosives in southeast

Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari's Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

News

Nigerian Army laments increased use of explosives in southeast

15/06/2018 02:16:00

- The Nigerian army says it's worried about the rising cases of IED use in southeast

- The army said although the southeast is the most peaceful of the six geo-political zones, the use of IED to fight enemies there is alarming

The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, June 14, has cried out over what it described as the rising cases of the use of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as weapon in the south eastern part of Nigeria by civilians to combat their enemies.

Vanguard reports that the army's deputy director of public relations, 82 Division, Col Sagir Musa, made this known while speaking at a media summit by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, at Concorde Hotel, Owerri.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 5 more suspects of Offa robbery

Musa spoke against the backdrop of the the bomb explosions at the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in Ukehe, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State with the second and third explosions occurring at a Catholic Church compound at Nike, near Enugu and a popular yam market, also in Enugu metropolis last month.

He said: “In view of the obvious security threats in the South East such as kidnappings, cultism, armed robbery, communal conflict, farmers-herdsmen clashes, political violence and secessionist agitation as well as the emerging dangerous trend of the use of IED as seen in the recent explosion in Ohanaeze leaders’ compound, a catholic church and a popular yam market, there is the need for members of the public especially the media to be more watchful, so as to sensitize the public on the disturbing trend and the necessity for partnership with the security agencies with the view to collectively and effectively contain these challenges."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Musa, however, added that the South East is still the most peaceful zone in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, on Thursday, June 14, charged officers to redouble efforts toward tackling spate of kidnapping and cattle rustling in the country.

Buratai gave the charge in a statement while felicitating with soldiers on the occasion of 2018 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

TY Danjuma, Nigerian Army and the herdsmen crisis - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

