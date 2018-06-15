Buratai goes tough; charges troops to put an end to kidnapping, cattle rustling

- Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai has charged his officers to intensify efforts towards ending kidnapping and cattle rustling in the country

- He further highlighted the Army’s recent successes and stated that it had effectively tackled the Boko Haram insurgency

- Buratai also expressed his desire to transform the Army into a more potent and professional responsive force that will effectively curtail contemporary security challenges

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, on Thursday, June 14, charged officers to redouble efforts toward tackling spate of kidnapping and cattle rustling in the country.

Buratai gave the charge in a statement while felicitating with soldiers on the occasion of 2018 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, NAN reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that the COAS said that the Army was re-strategising to deal decisively with some of the situations in the north-central and north-western regions of the country.

“These feats no doubt are calls for officers and soldiers to redouble our efforts in the collective discharge of our constitutional roles.

“In the pursuit of this, I charge you all to maintain discipline, be committed, dedicated, resilient and courageous in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

Buratai said that the Army had within the last few months, recorded successes in various operations launched across the country.

“These activities include the successful conduct of OPERATION DEEP PUNCH II, EXERCISE AYEM AKPATUMA (CAT RACE), OERATION LAST HOLD which is ongoing, and the hosting of the African Land Forces Summit in Abuja to mention but few.

“Furthermore, we have effectively tackled the Boko Haram insurgency.

“May I at this point reiterate my total commitment towards achieving my vision for the Army.

“It is my desire to transform the NA into a more potent and professional responsive force that will effectively curtail contemporary security challenges.

“To this end, I want to reassure you all that issues bothering on training and welfare will continue to receive my utmost attention.

“We shall continue to do our best to ensure the wellbeing of our officers and soldiers, as well as their families.

“I want to on behalf of officers and soldiers of the NA, reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty to the president, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The NA will continue to remain apolitical while ensuring the sustenance of democracy,’’ Buratai said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Chief of Army Staff TY Buratai charged the various commands of the Nigerian Army, especially Operation Lafiya Dole, to sustain the numerous successes being recorded by the Army across board on a daily basis. The Army chief stated this in a speech at the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja.

Buratai, while calling on troops to desist from hobnobbing with politicians ahead of the 2019 general elections, said the Army is putting in place a robust procurement and operational plan to preserve and promote the successes of the Nigerian troops in all its engagements.

