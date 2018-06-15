Police arrest 5 more suspects of Offa robbery

- The Nigeria Police Force has arrested five more people in connection with Offa robbery

- The five suspects were arrested in southwest after the police moved gang's leaders of the robbery to the zone

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested five more suspects in connection with the deadly robberies of five banks in Offa town, Kwara state on April 5, 2018.

The five persons were arrested within the week with the help of leaders of the robbery gang who were recently moved back to southwest from Abuja to help the police in their investigation and to help them recovering firearms used in the robberies.

The Sun reported that the IRT members, which temporarily relocated to Kwara state on Sunday, June 10, in company of the gang’s leaders, dismissed police sergeant Michael Adikwu, made a headway after combing some bushes and operational bases of the group in some states in the South West.

The dismissed sergeant led operatives to the locations and hideouts where the suspects were arrested, according to a source.

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that Senate president Bukola Saraki was invited by the police over the deadly robbery that took place at Offa in Kwara state.

The Senate president was invited to answer to allegations surrounding his links to the armed robbers behind the deadly robbery in April.

Jimoh Moshood, the force public relations officer disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday, June 3, while parading 22 suspects in custody for the robbery.

[embedded content]

