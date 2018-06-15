Trouble for fiery ex APC governor as court is asked to direct EFCC to launch criminal proceedings against him

- A certain Bishop Osadolor Ochei, an anti-corruption activist, has asked the Federal High Court to direct the EFCC to launch criminal proceedings against Comrade Adams Oshiomole

- Bishop accused Oshiomole of enriching himself with the funds of the Edo state government, during his tenure as governor

- He said he had previously filed a petition against Oshiomhole’s corrupt practices in 2016; but that the EFCC did not take any action on the matter

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked by one Bishop Osadolor Ochei, an anti-corruption activist, to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence criminal proceedings against Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the immediate past governor of Edo state and current All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirant, for alleged corrupt activities.

The ex-parte motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/628/2018, which was filed on Wednesday, June 14, comes following Bishop’s October 28, 2016 petition to the EFCC, against Oshiomole, who was still governor of Edo state at the time, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that Bishop is seeking a declaration from the court, that the EFCC, based on his allegations and in line with its Act, has the statutory duty to investigate and prosecute the former governor.

The applicant argued that there is need for the EFCC to take complaints against corrupt practices seriously; seeing as corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the society.

He claimed that he had severally complained to the EFCC about allegations of corrupt practices against Oshiomhole; but that his complaints did not elicit any response from the anti-graft agency.

According to Bishop, Oshiomole had corruptly enriched himself with the funds of the Edo state government.

He said: “On May 4, 2012, one Matthew Edaghese sent a petition to the EFCC, complaining that while serving as governor, Oshiomhole built mansions on a huge expanse of land worth more than N10 billion, in excess of the former governor’s legitimate means of income as governor. ‎The EFCC did nothing about the petition.”

He added that in 2016, he filed a petition against Oshiomhole’s corrupt practices; but the EFCC did not take any action on the matter.

The chief judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has not yet fixed a date for the hearing of the ex-parte motion.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously that Comrade Adams Oshiomole said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be arrested and sent to jail if found guilty of any offence.

Oshiomhole spoke in a pre-June 12 event he organized in honour of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi and Bashorun MKO Abiola.

The former governor dismissed reports credited to ex-President Obasanjo, that President Buhari wanted to frame and arrest him.

