Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Chris Kirubi

Onsi Sawiris

Theophilus Danjuma

Anas Sefrioui

Mohamed Bensalah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Bishop David Oyedepo

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Why Buhari signed distorted budget - Presidency

- President Buhari's administration has blasted the National Assembly over the distortion in 2018 budget

- The presidency in a statement Mr Femi Adesina accused the lawmakers of distorting the budget for their own selfish interest

- Adesina also revealed that the President Buhari decided to accept this in the spirit of compromise required for a successful budget exercise

The Presidency has reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s reservation over the distorted 2018 budget by the National Assembly, saying he only signed the document in the spirit of compromise.

According to Buhari’s media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, the president signed the Bill in spite of the distortions, for the sake of a successful budget exercise.

Adesina was reacting to various explanations by the National Assembly aimed at justifying its distortion of the budget.

The president had on Wednesday, expressed concern over adjustments made to the 2018 budget by the National Assembly, saying that the action may affect the execution of meaningful socio-economic projects nationwide.

He made his position known when he signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina, in the statement said: “Sequel to the response of the National Assembly justifying its distortion of the 2018 Budget, the following clarifications have become necessary.

“Throughout the budget consideration process, the executive, through the ministry of budget and national planning, was in touch with the National Assembly.

“The executive was approached by the National Assembly which indicated that it intended to increase the benchmark price by five dollars, from 45 to 50 dollars.

“Out of the five dollars increase, the National Assembly informed the executive that it intended to utilize two dollars (amounting to about N170 billion) for projects selected by themselves.

“They asked the executive to suggest important projects that could be accommodated with the funds arising from the balance of three dollars.’’

According to the presidential aide, after some consideration, the executive was of the view that an increase in the benchmark price of crude oil to 50 dollars was not unrealistic.

He, however, revealed that the president decided to accept this in the spirit of compromise required for a successful budget exercise.

“The executive had, in that spirit, suggested that from the additional funds arising out of the three-dollar increase, 1.25 dollars from the increase should not be appropriated as expenditure, but utilized to reduce the deficit in the budget.

“The executive therefore restricted itself to submitting, for the consideration of the National Assembly, important items that could be funded from1.75 dollars of the three-dollar increase.

“The NASS eventually raised the benchmark price to 51dollars, apparently to accommodate the additional allocations to Health and NDDC.”

He explained that the executive was surprised that the National Assembly cut allocations to important projects in spite of additional N170 billion available to it for constituency projects.

Adesina said that this was besides N100 billion already provided for the legislature in the Budget, adding that the lawmakers’ act distorted the Budget, in order to further increase their allocation for Constituency projects.

He stated that the president’s position was clear from paragraph 12k of his speech, where he said, “About 70 new road projects have been inserted into the budget of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

“In doing so, the National Assembly applied some of the additional funds expected from the upward review of the oil price benchmark to the ministry’s vote.

“Regrettably, however, in order to make provision for some of the new roads, the amounts allocated to some strategic major roads have been cut by the National Assembly.’’

Below is the full statement below.

Sequel to the response of the National Assembly justifying its distortion of the 2018 Budget, the following clarifications have become necessary.

1. Throughout the budget consideration process the executive, through the ministry of budget and national planning, was in touch with the National Assembly. The executive was approached by the National Assembly who indicated that they intended to increase the benchmark price by US$5, from US$45 to US$50. Out of the US$5 increase the National Assembly informed the Executive that they intended to utilize US$2 (amounting to about N170 billion) for projects selected by themselves. They asked the executive to suggest important projects that could be accommodated with the funds arising from the balance of US$3.

2. After some consideration, the executive was of the view that an increase in the benchmark price of crude oil to US$50 was not unrealistic and the president decided to accept this in the spirit of compromise required for a successful budget exercise.

The executive had, in that spirit, suggested that from the additional funds arising out of the US$3 increase, $1.25 from the increase should not be appropriated as expenditure, but utilized to reduce the deficit in the budget. The executive therefore restricted itself to submitting, for the consideration of the National Assembly, important items that could be funded from US$1.75 of the US$3 increase. NASS eventually raised the benchmark price to US$51, apparently to accommodate the additional allocations to Health and NDDC.

3. The executive is therefore surprised that with an additional sum of N170 billion Naira available for the National Assembly to spend on constituency projects, together with the sum of N100 billion Naira, already provided for in the Budget, that the National Assembly should feel it necessary to cut allocations to important national projects, and thereby distort the budget, in order to further increase their allocation for constituency projects. How much is enough!

4. The president’s position is clear from paragraph 12k of the president’s speech, where he said “About 70 new road projects have been inserted into the budget of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. In doing so, the National Assembly applied some of the additional funds expected from the upward review of the oil price benchmark to the ministry’s vote. Regrettably, however, in order to make provision for some of the new roads, the amounts allocated to some strategic major roads have been cut by the National Assembly”.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that following the criticisms that trailed the slashing of the 2018 budget by the National Assembly, the lawmakers have explained that allocations for some projects were slashed to correct the alleged imbalance in the appropriation bill.

