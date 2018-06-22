Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Chris Kirubi

Onsi Sawiris

Theophilus Danjuma

Anas Sefrioui

Mohamed Bensalah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Bishop David Oyedepo

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Diego Simeone lashes out at Lionel Messi after Argentine loss, says he failed to do an important thing in the game

by 22/06/2018 17:31:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Diego Simeone angry at Lionel Messi and the coach Jorge Sampaoli after Croatia defeat

- The South American side were beaten 3-0 in their second group game as they have just one point after two games

- Argentina have one last match against Nigeria on June 26

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has lashed out at Barcalone star Lionel Messi for failing to lift Argentina after their 3-0 defeat to Croatia on Thursday, June 21.

La Albiceleste suffered their first defeat at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Brazil courtesy of goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

However, the former Argentine national midfielder feels Messi has been unable to raise his game in an average team the way Cristiano Ronaldo has done for Portugal in his side's first two encounters.

READ ALSO: Barcelona star Lionel Messi set to end his international career after Croatia heavy defeat

With just one point after two games, Jorge Sampaoli's men are on the verge of crashing out of the championship, as they will hope Nigeria vs Iceland match result favours them.

Despite Portugal lack of quality players, Ronaldo has scored four goals four goals in two games making him the highest goals scorer in the tourney so far.

Simeone is Argentinian himself and his angry comments post-match in a Whatsapp message were leaked by Cadena COPE.

"Messi is very good but that is because he is accompanied by excellent players," Simenoe said speaking to his assistant German Burgos.

"But if you had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo for a normal team, who would you choose?"

Simeone also got angry at coach Jorge Sampaoli, whose tactics was questioned for the encounter which ended in a disaster for the 2014 finalists.

Sampaoli decided to deploy three at the back against Croatia despite playing with a back four in Argentina’s World Cup opener.

Argentina have been poor in their two games, scoring just one goal and with elimination staring the two-time World Cup winners in the face, Simeone believes the entire set-up is to blame.

"What we saw against Croatia is the picture of what has happened over the past four years," he said.

"It is anarchy. There is no leadership, either from the coach, who should be leading, or the players, who should be led. The team is lost, it is wrong."

NAIJ.com previously reported that Croatia reached the next stage of this year's World Cup following their impressive 3-0 victory over Argentina in their second Group D game on Thursday night, June 21.

Argentina went into this game with the hope of them getting a win after drawing their first match against Iceland, but they were embarrassed by Croatia who were superb in this tie.

This is Argentina’s worst defeat at World Cup since 1958 and also their worst start since 1974 as Lionel Messi failed to help his national team.

A shocking gaffe from Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Ceballero gave Ante Rebic the glorious chance to score the first goal for Croatia in the 53rd minute.

Super Eagles in Russia 2018: The First Taste of Failure - NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

