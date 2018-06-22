5 feared dead as armed bandits attack worshipers in Kaduna

Armed bandits on Friday, June 22, attacked worshipers at a mosque in Kuriga, along Birnin Gwari/Kaduna road, killing 5 and injuring others.

Kuriga village is in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state and is situated along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highways.

This was disclosed in a tweet by All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani.

Sani in his tweet condemned the attack and offered his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, some gunmen attacked four villages in Kakangi ward in Birnin Gwari local government in Kaduna state.

The attack by the armed bandits came a day after the lawmaker representing Birnin-Gwari /Giwa federal constituency, Hassan Shekarau, called for an end in the killing in the area.

A statement released by the Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance said the bandits attacked the villages at about 5pm on Tuesday, May 15. The group said the attack by the hoodlums lasted for three and half hours.

