Switzerland beat Serbia in tough Group E game to keep their hopes of reaching the round of 16 at Russia 2018 World Cup alive

Switzerland on Friday night, June 22, came back from a goal down to defeat Serbia 2-1 in their second Group E game at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Serbia would have themselves to blame for this defeat after allowing Xherden Shaqiri to score the winner at the death.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the opener for Serbia in the 5th minute, but Granit Xhaka and Shaqiri scored the two goals that gave Switzerland the vital win to restore their hopes of reaching the round of 16.

Serbia players celebrate their goal against Switzerland (photo: Getty)

Switzerland will fac Costa Rica in their last game in Group E in which a draw for them will qualify them for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how South American giants Brazil finally got a well-deserved win after Philippe Coutinho and Neymar’s added time goals help break down the hard fighting Costa Rica 2-0 in Friday’s Group E fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

The Brazilians who were yet to record a win at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, played out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening game, and were close to record another draw before the former Liverpool man struck in the 90th minute.

Paris-Saint-Germain striker Neymar scored the winner for Brazil at the death.

