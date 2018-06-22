Man denied UK visa to save sister’s life due to his financial status

A man who lives in Ghana has been denied a United Kingdom visa after he requested to save his sister who is suffering from a rare blood cancer. The man's visa was denied due to his financial circumstances.

According to BBC, the woman identified as Shirley Kordie has a rare blood cancer that can only be treated through a transplant. The 33-year-old is reported to have hypoplastic MDS.

Kordie's brother Joseph is a perfect stem cell match but he lives in Ghana and she resides in the United Kingdom.

The 33-year-old who has a 4-year-old son identified as Blessing, expressed that he doesn't want to live her baby without a mother. She cried out saying she wants to live a life for him.

She said: "My life is in danger - I need to get my life back for my son. I have my little boy, and I want to live for him."

The Anthony Nolan Trust and the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust has launched a campaign to help the woman and her son. The Anthony Nolan Trust revealed that Joseph was denied his visa because he doesn't earn enough money.

A petition with 10,000 signatures pleading with the UK government to reverse its decision about Joseph's visa was submitted.

Amelia Chong, the spokesperson for Anthony Nolan Trust said there were no alternative options for a donor on the international stem cell register.

Chong said: "Her brother is a perfect, 10 out of 10 match for her. We have reviewed all those on the donor list and he is not only the perfect match, he is the only match. All Joseph needs is a temporary visa to undergo the procedure."

It was gathered that Kordie has been receiving treatment at the Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Source: Naija.ng