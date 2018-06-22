Police deploy 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters, dogs for APC convention

- Nigeria Police Force has deployed 5,000 personnel for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention scheduled for June 23

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed 5,000 personnel comprising, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention scheduled for June 23 in Abuja

Also deployed are the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the police mounted troop, Dog Section (K9), the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), the police air-wing and the force armament unit

The Force spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, June 22, said that the inspector-general of police, Mr Ibrahim Idris had directed the implementation of the arrangement to ensure a secured and hitch-free convention.

He said at the police air-wing and the Force Armament Unit have been deployed under the supervision of the deputy inspector-general of police, department of operations, to ensure adequate security for the accredited participants at the convention.

Moshood said that two police helicopters, six Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) were also deployed for security at the convention.

“Personnel of other security and safety agencies are also being deployed to complement the force in ensuring adequate security and a hitch-free convention,” he said.

He said that only accredited delegates and party officials bearing the APC clearance/identification tags would be allowed into the venue.

“Personnel of all Security and Safety agencies deployed for the security of the convention must also wear the certified identification tag conspicuously at the venue,” he said.

The spokesman said that only one aide would be allowed to follow their principals into the venue of the convention.

“The Nigeria police force hereby warns all unauthorised individual(s) and group(s) who have no business with the convention to steer clear of the venue.

“The full weight of the law will be applied on any person or group of persons who try to disrupt the orderliness and conduct of the convention.

“The personnel deployed are under strict instruction to be civil, polite but strict and firm in the discharge of their duties during the convention,” he said.

He said that there would be diversion of traffic from all the routes to the Eagle Square from Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Shagari Way and other Roads leading to the venue of the convention.

“Road users and other members of the Public are advised to use alternative routes. The diversion of traffic will take effect from 2200Hrs of 22nd of June, 2018 till the end of the convention,” he said.

He said that any member of the public with complaint or observation on security issue can call the following numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 for immediate response.

