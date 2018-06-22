Seyi Law shares testimony, says he is grateful to God as he celebrates his 35th birthday

- Comedian Seyi Law celebrates his birthday

- The comedian shared a photo of his family as he clocked 35

Popular Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has shared a testimony as he clocks 35. The comedian took to social media to celebrate his family as the greatest birthday gift.

The comedian who shared a photo with his wife and daughter on Instagram noted that he is grateful to God. He also expressed that his heart rejoices with the fulfillment of new promises that his new age brings.

Seyi Law said: "It's a new day filled with testimony. A new season to celebrate God's faithfulness. My heart rejoices at the fulfilment of a new promise. I am grateful to the creator of life and time. Happy Birthday to a Husband and Father. It's another birthday mehn and the birthday gift is huge."

The 35-year-old comedian was born on June 22, 1983. He is married to Stacey Aletile and they both have a beautiful daughter named Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola Chidera Aviella.

Despite being a popular comedian, Seyi Law has been featured in many Nollywood movies such as My Wife and I and Prophet Nebu.

Seyi Law is known as a doting father who loves his beautiful daughter Tiwa a lot. He has been seen performing on stage with her many times.

Source: Naija.ng