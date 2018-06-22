Senator Marafa reacts to Federal Government's bashing of APC governor

Latest News

Latest News

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
Latest News

APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Latest News

Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

0out of 5

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

0out of 5

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

0out of 5

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

0out of 5

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
News

Senator Marafa reacts to Federal Government's bashing of APC governor

by 22/06/2018 14:38:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The federal government recently accused Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state of poor governance

- Minister of Defense, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, accused Yari of abdicating his responsibility as the chief security officer of his state

- Chairman of Senate joint committees on petroleum resources, Senator Kabir Marafa, has reacted to the government's stance

Chairman of Senate joint committees on petroleum resources, Senator Kabir Marafa has said that the Federal Government has vindicated him on the failure of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara to stop banditry in the state.

The government had through the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, during a panel session at the opening of the 67th International Press Institute Congress on Thursday, June 21, blamed the governor for the festering banditry in the state.

Marafa, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, in a statement sent to NAIJ.com, said his numerous calls on the governor at different fora including on the floor of he Senate fell on deaf ears.

READ ALSO: DSS arrests PDP senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in Abuja

The senator who represents Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the Senate said rather than the governor to make use of his advise, he tagged him as his enemy.

“Zamfara state is our only state we must therefore put all hands on deck to make it work.

“Like the Federal Government, I have faulted the governor's halfhearted approach to the problem of banditry that had grounded almost all activities in the state,” he said.

He said the first step to end the banditry was for the governor to show courage by bringing those around him that are accused of having a hand in the "business" to book

“While the second and most important one is taking his job serious by stopping without further delay all his regular trips to Abuja and outside the country and concentrate on providing the much needed leadership in the state,” he added.

The senator counselled the governor to stop blaming Buhari for his failures, adding that “he should discard the secondary responsibility of governor's forum chair and concentrate on his primary responsibility of providing security of lives and property of the people of the state.”

He said: “If he remains an absentee governor, there is no how he can tackle the menace of banditry in the state. It is only when he is on ground that other things can take shape for the good of the state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has faulted the approach of the Federal Government in trying to resolve the killings in parts of Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The APC senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, said the current mode of operation by security agencies in the area won't yield any result.

He urged the president to facilitate the use of modern security equipment to nip the crisis in the bud before it becomes uncontrollable.

TODAY’S GIST: Democracy Day! What is There to Celebrate? - Nigerians Lament | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More