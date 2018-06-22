Senator Marafa reacts to Federal Government's bashing of APC governor

- The federal government recently accused Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state of poor governance

- Minister of Defense, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, accused Yari of abdicating his responsibility as the chief security officer of his state

- Chairman of Senate joint committees on petroleum resources, Senator Kabir Marafa, has reacted to the government's stance

Chairman of Senate joint committees on petroleum resources, Senator Kabir Marafa has said that the Federal Government has vindicated him on the failure of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara to stop banditry in the state.

The government had through the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, during a panel session at the opening of the 67th International Press Institute Congress on Thursday, June 21, blamed the governor for the festering banditry in the state.

Marafa, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, in a statement sent to NAIJ.com, said his numerous calls on the governor at different fora including on the floor of he Senate fell on deaf ears.

READ ALSO: DSS arrests PDP senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in Abuja

The senator who represents Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the Senate said rather than the governor to make use of his advise, he tagged him as his enemy.

“Zamfara state is our only state we must therefore put all hands on deck to make it work.

“Like the Federal Government, I have faulted the governor's halfhearted approach to the problem of banditry that had grounded almost all activities in the state,” he said.

He said the first step to end the banditry was for the governor to show courage by bringing those around him that are accused of having a hand in the "business" to book

“While the second and most important one is taking his job serious by stopping without further delay all his regular trips to Abuja and outside the country and concentrate on providing the much needed leadership in the state,” he added.

The senator counselled the governor to stop blaming Buhari for his failures, adding that “he should discard the secondary responsibility of governor's forum chair and concentrate on his primary responsibility of providing security of lives and property of the people of the state.”

He said: “If he remains an absentee governor, there is no how he can tackle the menace of banditry in the state. It is only when he is on ground that other things can take shape for the good of the state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has faulted the approach of the Federal Government in trying to resolve the killings in parts of Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The APC senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, said the current mode of operation by security agencies in the area won't yield any result.

He urged the president to facilitate the use of modern security equipment to nip the crisis in the bud before it becomes uncontrollable.

TODAY’S GIST: Democracy Day! What is There to Celebrate? - Nigerians Lament | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng