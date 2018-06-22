I would get any girl pregnant - Don Jazzy reacts to Super Eagles’ victory against Iceland

Popular record label boss Don Jazzy has reacted to Super Eagles' recent win against Iceland at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The Super Eagles had won the game against Iceland all thanks to Ahmed Musa who scored two amazing goals.

Nigerians are all celebrating this amazing win that has taken the Super Eagles a step up in the World Cup games.

The record label boss who is known for his humourous personality joined the celebrations and made a statement saying that he might get a girl pregnant tonight in reaction to the win.

He said: "We did thissss. If I catch any geh this night. Na belle straight. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ #Worldcup ."

READ ALSO: Ahmed Musa's brace hands Super Eagles first Russia 2018 victory against Iceland

Don Jazzy who shared his reaction on Twitter also gave thanks to Nigeria's trending football player Ahmed Musa. He said: "Thank you Musa. Thank you Super Eagles. #Worldcup ."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

It doesn't come as a surprise that Don Jazzy made a joke saying he would get any girl pregnant tonight to celebrate. NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Mavin boss had reacted to a photo of him describing an impotent man on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Super Eagles in Russia 2018: The First Taste of Failure - NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng