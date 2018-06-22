Buhari, Saraki, Shehu, others congratulate Super Eagles after win against Iceland

- President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates team following win over Iceland

- Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola also praised the team's remarkable showing

- Bukola Saraki also commended the team for showing discipline in the match

The Super Eagles have turned the table around in their favour following the 2-0 victory over Iceland in their Group D match.

Two second half goals from Ahmed Musa gave the Green and White men the all important win against the Scandinavian counterparts.

Musa now becomes the first Nigerian to score in two consecutive World Cup tournaments following his two goals against Argentina in Brazil, 2014.

First to make a comment was business mogul, Femi Otedola, who stated he was so proud of the team's performance.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki also took to his social media handle to commend the team as he urged them to continue to maintain their discipline throughout the tournament.

President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmed was also not left out as he was grateful to the two goal hero Ahmed Musa.

Garba Shehu who is the senior special assistant on media and publicity congratulated the team for the win and also said President Buhari was happy with team spirit.

President Buhari's through Shehu's twitter hand urged the boys to aim higher in the competition and maintain their confidence against Argentina.

Serie A side, Roma, who have been backing the Nigerian team to do well in Russia applauded the team on the twitter handle.

Aine Derick simply did not write much words but related Musa's second goal to movie director's instruction.

Gernot Rohr's men will be playing their last group match against Argentina on Tuesday June, 26, after they were humbled by Group D leaders, Croatia.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Eastern European side dismantled the South American power house by 3-0.

Atem Rebic got the first goal after capitalizing on a Willy Caballero's error to rifle home the first goal.

Real Madrid captain, Luka Modric got the second in superb fashion as he shot from outside the box to score the second.

Ivan Rakitic completed the rout as the Seleccion were condemned to their first defeat of the tournament by 3-0.

