2019 elections will be the most widely covered event in Nigeria – INEC promises Nigerians

Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Reveals How The Team Will Handle Messi

23/06/2018 15:26:00
APC National Convention: Full Text Of Buhari's Speech

23/06/2018 15:33:00
Breaking! Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Survives Explosion

23/06/2018 15:43:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Women can hit the road in Saudi Arabia: Female motorists celebrate the end of country's driving ban

Pantera drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul dies at age 54

Mastiff dies of heat exposure inside pickup truck after owner, 28, overdoses in Petco parking lot

Owner of restaurant that booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks out

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confronted

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

2019 elections will be the most widely covered event in Nigeria – INEC promises Nigerians

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the 2019 general elections will be the most widely covered event in Nigeria.

Yakubu, who gave the assurance on Friday in Abuja at the 67th World Congress of the International Press Institute (IPI), also assured the World that INEC was committed to credible elections.

“The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has regularly conducted election debates involving candidates at national level.

“A number of media organisations have given similar opportunities to candidates at State level, including off-season Governorship elections on their own initiatives. This is most commendable.

“We have also been approached by a number of television stations in Nigeria requesting for partnership in setting up facilities for live coverage of our activities from the INEC Headquarters in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

“At least one international broadcast organisation has also recently approached us with a similar proposal.

“We welcome this development and for this reason, we are refurbishing our media centre, including two editorial suites for the convenience of the media,” he said.

READ ALSO: Just in: DSS operatives reportedly take over Senator Abaribe's house after arresting him

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC boss extended invitations to any international media that wish to cover the 2019 general elections, adding that commission would provide logistics.

He also assured that the elections would be different from all previous elections in many respects:

He said the elections would involve the largest number of registered voters in history with over 80 million registered voters.

Yakubu said the election would unprecedentedly field the highest number of political parties.

“There are 68 political parties at present. However, with 138 applications from associations seeking registration as political parties, the number is set to rise higher.

“The political parties will contest in elections into 1,558 National, State as well as Local Constituencies in the Federal Capital Territory.

”From the statistics of new voter registration nationwide, youths will play a far greater role in the election and processes thereof in 2019 than in previous elections.

“There is also increasing determination by marginalised groups such as women, youths and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) for greater participation than never before,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Yakubu said that INEC had been test running its plans in the off-season elections it had conducted so far and the results had been positive.

“So far, we have conducted elections into 180 constituencies, the last one about three weeks ago (Ibarapa East State Constituency in Oyo State) and the next one in three weeks (Ekiti Governorship election scheduled for 14th July 2019).

“Each of the elections we have conducted so far is a remarkable improvement on the previous one.

“The improvements are in terms of preparations and outcome, ranging from the deployment of personnel, functionality of technology and the speedy collation, transmission and declaration of results.

“There is also a remarkable reduction in pre- and post-election litigation challenging the outcome of the elections.

“Most remarkably, elections are won and lost irrespective of incumbency at State level,” he said.

Yakubu assured the Congress that the will of the Nigerian voters will continue to prevail and nothing but the votes cast by citizens would determine the outcome of elections.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the forthcoming general elections in 2019 may be contested by over 100 political parties.

The disclosure was made at an elections stakeholders' summit in Abuja on Thursday, June 21 by the chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

President Buhari on 2019 presidential election: will you vote for him? - on NAIJ.com TV

Source: Naija.ng

