Two dead‚ 15 injured in collision between taxi and car

Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-bus taxi and a car on the M39 in Soshanguve outside Pretoria on Friday night.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said Netcare 911 paramedics had responded to the scene of the accident at about 7.22pm on Friday evening.

He said the injured were treated at the scene before being transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further assessment and care.

The injuries ranged from mild to serious.

“All necessary authorities were on scene to investigate.”