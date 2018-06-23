Fourteen people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious when a taxi and another vehicle collided in Kempton Park on the East Rand on Friday night.

The accident occurred on Pretoria Road in Birchleigh.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 8pm‚ they found a number of patients lying scattered across the road. It is believed that after the taxi rolled‚ some of the patients were ejected while others were pulled from the taxi.

“The driver of the vehicle also sustained serious injuries. Metro Services closed the road in both directions‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“ER24‚ and various other medical services on scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but the police were on the scene for further investigations‚” Ineke van Huyssteen added.