Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is contracted to the South African Football Association‚ and any rumour or speculation he might leave to join Kaizer Chiefs will be treated as such‚ Safa has said.

Safa posted on the official Bafana Bafana Twitter page on Saturday that no-one has spoken to the association about Baxter potentially leaving his post with the national team and joining any club.

“Coach Stuart Baxter has a contract with SAFA & no one has spoken to the Association regarding otherwise‚” Safa Tweeted.

“We will treat rumours doing rounds as just rumours.”